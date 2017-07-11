 Coronavirus: Berlin anti-lockdown protesters clash with police | News | DW | 01.08.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Berlin anti-lockdown protesters clash with police

Despite a court order banning the protests, hundreds of people gathered in the German capital to vent their anger over COVID restrictions. Police said they made several arrests.

Police officers and lockdown protesters in Berlin

Police officers prevented lockdown protesters from marching to Berlin's Bundestag and Brandenburg Gate

Anti-lockdown protesters scuffled with Berlin police on Sunday, as hundreds of people defied a court ban on demonstrations.

Police said some protesters had "harassed and attacked" officers in the German capital's Charlottenburg district while ignoring roadblocks.

Around 2,000 officers in riot gear attempted to quell the unrest.

Watch video 01:26

How tough should Germany get on people returning from vacation?

Arrests made

"They tried to break through the police cordon and pull out our colleagues. This led to the use of irritants, batons and physical violence," Berlin police tweeted.

Police confirmed that several people had been arrested, adding that law enforcers had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

A protesting man points his finger at a police officer dressed in riot gear

Police arrested a number of people after scuffles between police and protesters in Berlin

Querdenker core

The demonstration was called by the "Querdenker" (Lateral Thinkers) movement, which has emerged as the loudest voice against Germany's COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch video 04:42

German unvaccinated may face restrictions

Judges had prohibited several of its planned gatherings this weekend, including one for Sunday that organizers expected would attract over 20,000 people.

The court said it could not allow the rallies to go ahead over fears participants would flout rules on mask wearing and social distancing, at a time when Germany's COVID infection numbers are on the rise.

The Querdenker movement has been particularly popular among anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, and has also attracted members of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Watch video 02:46

Germany: Coronavirus deniers show up in flood-hit area

jsi/nm (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Germany's stricter rules for unvaccinated travelers take effect

Travelers entering Germany from abroad will now need to provide a negative COVID test — unless they're vaccinated or have recovered.  

Opinion: Despite setbacks, we must continue to vaccinate

After the rush to vaccinate, many areas are now seeing vaccine fatigue — and the destruction of valuable doses. Germany seems to drifting away from the goal of herd immunity. It's tragic, says Astrid Prange de Oliveira.  

Police bust swingers' party in Hamburg over coronavirus rules

Police in the northern German city say the nearly 70 people at the party were not observing social distancing rules, nor did the host have a contact tracing list. Cooperative yet disappointed guests will now face fines.  

Advertisement