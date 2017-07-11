Coronavirus: Belgium hospitals on the brink as caseloads soar

Belgium has less than ten days to curb the spread of the coronavirus or it will no longer be able to cope, the country's medical union chief said, while another caseload high was registered on Saturday.

The situation appears dire in Belgium and the national health authority said that 21,448 cases were recorded on Tuesday — the most recent day for which consolidated figures are available.

Hospitals bed shortages despite new curbs

On Friday the government announced it would be tightening restrictions on public life.

And Dr. Philippe Devos, the president of the medical union of Belgium, told DW that if the numbers continue to increase then within "ten days there will be only one bed remaining, and two patients. And the doctors will have to choose which one of the two patients will be able to be in the only bed we have."

The medical expert hoped in this scenario Belgian patients would be transferred to Germany. But the situation there is looking grim too, with Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this week warning that if infections in Germany "continue at this rate, we will push our health system to its limit."

EU complacency

Meanwhile, German MEP and health expert Peter Liese said that the European Union had "underestimated" the impact of COVID-19 as some member states' health care systems are just days from collapsing.

Liese, public health spokesman for the European Parliament's center-right EPP bloc, told media outlet Deutschlandfunk "reducing contacts" was the only way to overcome the crisis.

A member of Chancellor Merkel's CDU party, Liese believes the EU, under guidance from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, was now running "much better" than when the first wave hit in the spring, particularly in terms of the potential acquisition of vaccines for the 27 member states.

Belgium and Czech Republic 'overloaded'

Nevertheless, "reducing contacts" was the only way to avoid overloading Europe's health systems but that "regrettably Belgium and the Czech Republic are too late, so that the health systems there are already overloaded."

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday announced that from Monday all non-essential shops will have to close for at least one month while the Czech Republic has extended its state of emergency to November 20.

The Czech Republic, with a population of some 10.7 million, has one of the fastest-growing infection rates in Europe while Belgium has the most coronavirus cases per capita in the world.