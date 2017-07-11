Coronavirus: Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer tests positive

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that the infection came from a member of his security detail.

The news comes as the Austrian government is pressing ahead with plans to implement a general vaccine mandate starting in February.

It also comes as the country is logging an uptick in COVID-19 cases after infections slowed during a lockdown in November and December last year.

What we know so far

According to the Austrian chancellery, Nehammer is not exhibiting any symptoms.

"There is no need to worry, I am fine and doing well," the chancellery quoted Nehammer as saying.

The Austrian chancellor said he has received a booster shot and is "as protected as possible from a severe infection."

His wife and children have so far tested negative, his office said.

Nehammer is isolating at home, where he continues to work via video and telephone meetings. He will not have in-person meetings for the next few days, the chancellery added.

This breaking news article will be updated as more information is available.

rs/sms (Reuters, dpa)