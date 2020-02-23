 Coronavirus: Austria stops trains with Italy over COVID-19 concerns | News | DW | 23.02.2020

News

Coronavirus: Austria stops trains with Italy over COVID-19 concerns

Austria halted trains on a major route with Italy after two train passengers were thought to be infected. The train

A woman wearing a face mask leaves the hospital of Codogno amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

On Sunday evening, Austria halted some train connections on its border with Italy — with officials reporting that two passengers who were possibly infected with the coronavirus were stopped at the border.

State rail company ÖBB confirmed to DW that trains through the key Brenner Pass have been halted "until further notice," with rail traffic stopped going in both directions.

"No further Italian trains are planned to go through the Brenner Pass tonight," the company said said in a statement sent to DW.

Austria's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the train in question had been traveling from Venice to Munich and that Italian authorities alerted their Austrian counterparts about two people exhibiting fever symptoms on the train.

"The further procedure is currently being discussed together with the Italian authorities," the Interior Ministry said, adding that the train is currently stopped on Italian territory.

The two passengers who were exhibiting symptoms were believed to be two German women, news agency DPA reported, citing an ÖBB spokesperson.

Watch video 02:30

Countries take urgent measures to contain coronavirus

Italy struggles with outbreak

Italian authorities have been battling to contain COVID-19, with the country currently logging over 150 cases.

The government has already closed off the worst-hit areas in the northern part of the country, including the Veneto and Lombardy regions. 

Authorities ended up canceling the last two days of events for Venice's world-famous Carnival celebrations on Sunday amid concerns about the virus outbreak.

More to follow...

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters)

  • A family wears masks while walking in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Getty Images/Stringer)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Better than nothing

    It has not been proven that the face masks seen above can effectively protect you against viral infections. That said, these masks are probably able to catch some germs before they reach your mouth or nose. More importantly, they prevent people from touching their mouth or nose (which most people do instinctually). If you are already sick, such masks may keep you from infecting others.

  • A hospital worker using alcohol based hand disinfectant (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Disinfect your hands

    In its list of recommendations onhow to protect yourself from getting infected, the World Health Organisation does not mention face masks. At the top is frequently cleaning your hands. The WHO recommends alcohol-based hand rub, like the ones seen here in a hospital.

  • Hände waschen (picture alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Soap and water will do as well

    The more simple day-to-day solution is water and soap, if you've got some handy. But make sure to wash your hands thoroughly.

  • Husten Niesen Arm Keime (Fotolia/Brenda Carson)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Coughing and sneezing - but doing it right!

    So here's what the doctors recommend: When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your flexed elbow. Or use tissue — but then immediately throw that tissue away and wash your hands. With your shirt or sweater, however, no, you don't need to throw them away. Do wash them frequently, though, or take them to the dry cleaner's.

  • Symbolbild Husten (picture alliance/empics)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Stay away!

    Another recommendation that may not work for everybody: Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough! If you have to tend to sick people, make doubly sure to take additional protective measures.

  • Kazakh sanitary-epidemiological service worker uses a thermal scanner to detect travellers from China who may have symptoms possibly connected with the previously unknown coronavirus, at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Got Fever? Go to the doctor, not on a trip!

    If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early. Avoid public places so you don't infect others. And also, explain to your doctor where you've previously traveled.

  • Hühnchen Markt in Kabul (DW)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Avoid contact!

    When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of the novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals. That includes any surfaces that are in contact with animals as well.

  • A meat-market in China (picture-alliance/Ch. Mohr)

    How to protect yourself against the coronavirus

    Well done — not rare!

    Cook meat thoroughly. The consumption of raw, or undercooked, animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. These are good food safety practices and help prevent the spread of illnesses.

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


