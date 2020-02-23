Coronavirus: Austria stops trains with Italy over COVID-19 concerns

On Sunday evening, Austria halted some train connections on its border with Italy — with officials reporting that two passengers who were possibly infected with the coronavirus were stopped at the border.
State rail company ÖBB confirmed to DW that trains through the key Brenner Pass have been halted "until further notice," with rail traffic stopped going in both directions.
"No further Italian trains are planned to go through the Brenner Pass tonight," the company said said in a statement sent to DW.
Austria's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the train in question had been traveling from Venice to Munich and that Italian authorities alerted their Austrian counterparts about two people exhibiting fever symptoms on the train.
"The further procedure is currently being discussed together with the Italian authorities," the Interior Ministry said, adding that the train is currently stopped on Italian territory.
The two passengers who were exhibiting symptoms were believed to be two German women, news agency DPA reported, citing an ÖBB spokesperson.
Italy struggles with outbreak
Italian authorities have been battling to contain COVID-19, with the country currently logging over 150 cases.
The government has already closed off the worst-hit areas in the northern part of the country, including the Veneto and Lombardy regions.
Authorities ended up canceling the last two days of events for Venice's world-famous Carnival celebrations on Sunday amid concerns about the virus outbreak.
More to follow...
rs/aw (dpa, Reuters)
