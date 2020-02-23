Coronavirus: Austria stops trains with Italy over COVID-19 concerns

On Sunday evening, Austria halted some train connections on its border with Italy — with officials reporting that two passengers who were possibly infected with the new coronavirus were stopped at the border.

State rail company ÖBB confirmed to DW that trains through the key Brenner Pass have been halted "until further notice," with rail traffic stopped going in both directions.

"No further Italian trains are planned to go through the Brenner Pass tonight," the company said said in a statement sent to DW.

Austria's Interior Ministry said in a statement that the train in question had been traveling from Venice to the southern German city of Munich. Italian authorities alerted their Austrian counterparts about two people exhibiting fever symptoms on the train.

"The further procedure is currently being discussed together with the Italian authorities," the Interior Ministry said, adding that the train is currently stopped on Italian territory.

Watch video 02:30 Share Coronavirus containment measures Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3YEhQ Countries take urgent measures to contain coronavirus

German passengers reportedly involved

The two passengers who were exhibiting symptoms were believed to be two German women, news agency DPA reported, citing an ÖBB spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the two women were isolated from other passengers in a section of the train.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that officials would meet on Monday to discuss whether Austria should re-establish border controls with Italy.

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany hopes to contain COVID-19

Italy battles outbreak

Italian authorities have been battling to contain the new coronavirus, COVID-19, with the country currently logging over 150 cases.

The government has already closed off the worst-hit areas in the northern part of the country, including the Veneto and Lombardy regions.

The last two days of events for Venice's world-famous Carnival celebrations were called off on Sunday amid concerns about the outbreak.

Authorities have not yet found determined the source of the outbreak in northern Italy.

"We are [now] even more worried because if we cannot find 'patient zero' then it means the virus is even more ubiquitous than we thought," the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia said.

Concerns over the spread of the virus elsewhere prompted Turkey and Pakistan to close their borders with Iran on Sunday after the death toll there rose to eight.

Over 2,400 people around the world have died due to COVID-19 since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

rs/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.