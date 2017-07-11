Coronavirus: Australia wants EU to 'review' Italy's vaccine block

Australia's prime minister on Friday said he "understands" why Italy blocked the planned export of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Nevertheless, Australia asked the European Commission on Friday to review the decision.
Italy, backed by the European Union's executive arm, used export controls to stop around 250,000 doses leaving for Australia earlier this week, after the drug manufacturer failed to fulfill its European Union order.
"Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels," Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Friday.
Morrison acknowledges greater urgency in Italy
Despite the hold-up, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison was compassionate: "In Italy people are dying at the rate of 300 a day. So I can certainly understand the high level of anxiety that would exist in Italy and in many countries across Europe," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.
The government "always anticipated" that a problem like this might arise, Morrison said, adding: "That's why we've done a number of things, the most significant of which is to ensure that we have our own domestically produced vaccine."
Hold-up won't delay Australia's vaccine drive
The blocked shipment will not impact Australia's vaccine rollout, Australian health authorities and Morrison maintained.
Australia has secured 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, of which 50 million will be made locally by pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd.
The Australia-based company expects to release the first batch near the end of March.
Australia had already received 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, that will last until local production of the vaccine ramps up, Hunt said.
Australia under less pressure to vaccinate
The EU has been angry with AstraZeneca because it is delivering far fewer doses to the bloc than stated in its original contract. Of the initial order for 80 million doses to the EU in the first quarter, the company will be struggling to deliver half that quantity.
In part due to supply chain issues, the EU has vaccinated only 8% percent of its population compared to over 30%, for example, in the United Kingdom. The EU's sluggish progress on approving various vaccines, including AstraZeneca's, also played a decisive role, however.
Australia began its inoculation program two weeks ago. It is under less pressure than many other countries to vaccinate, having recorded just under 29,000 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths, from a population of around 25 million.
By comparison, Germany, with a population of over 83 million, has recorded over 71,000 deaths from the virus and over 2 million cases.
kmm/msh (Reuters, AP)
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Millions of initial doses produced
From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Elderly population a priority
Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Mobile teams deployed across Germany
The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech
The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Hungary starts a day early
Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Polish paramedics vaccinated first
A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Politicians aim to ease concerns
EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient
Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
First doses arrive in Cyprus
An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Three-stage program in Austria
A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
France: A million vaccinations by February
Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Thumbs up in Italy
Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Portugal aims for 10% of the population
The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.
-
COVID vaccinations begin across Europe
Ambitious rollout in Spain
Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.