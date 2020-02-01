Coronavirus: Apple to close all stores in mainland China

Tech giant Apple said Saturday it would temporarily close all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China, as shockwaves from China's ongoing coronavirus outbreak continue to affect business and travel around the world.

The move follows other Western retailers, including McDonalds and Starbucks, which have temporarily closed their stores in China.

The company said in a statement that it would close its stores in China until February 9 "out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."

China is Apple's third-biggest consumer market and home to much of the companies supply chain. Many suppliers are based near Wuhan, a major manufacturing hub and the city where the outbreak began.

Germans evacuated

A German military aircraft with about 130 evacuees from Wuhan was due to arrive at Frankfurt Airport Saturday morning.

The plane is carrying 90 German citizens and 40 citizens of other countries, according to Germany's DPA press agency,

The returnees were due to be quarantined at an army barracks near Frankfurt airport. None of the German citizens who are to be repatriated are suspected of having contracted the virus, according to Germany's Foreign Ministry.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the plane had delivered aid to Chinese authorities in Wuhan battling the outbreak, including 10,000 protective suits requested by China.

Germany confirmed seven cases of the virus and has advised against nonessential travel to China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.

As of Saturday, the number of infections worldwide is nearing 12,000, with the vast majority of cases in China. Chinese authorities said Saturday the number of deaths in the country is currently reported at 259.

