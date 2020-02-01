Coronavirus: Apple to close all Chinese stores

Tech giant Apple said Saturday it would temporarily close all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China, as shockwaves from China's ongoing coronavirus outbreak continue to affect business and travel around the world.

The company said in a statement that it would close its stores in China until February 9 "out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."

China is Apple's third-biggest consumer market and home to much of the company's supply chain. Many suppliers are based near Wuhan, a major manufacturing hub and the city where the outbreak began.

Read more: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

How widespread is the outbreak?

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency.

As of Saturday, the number of infections worldwide is nearing 12,000, with the vast majority of cases in China. Chinese authorities said Saturday the number of deaths in the country is currently reported at 259.

Germany evacuates its citizens

A German military aircraft carrying 128 evacuees from Wuhan is expected to arrive at Frankfurt Airport Saturday afternoon. The Airbus A310 had been due to land in Moscow for crew-change and refueling. However, Russia refused to allow the plane to land due to " lack of capacity" at the airport, a German Defense Ministry official told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The plane was diverted to Helsinki.

A Federal Ministry of Health official said the plane is carrying 110 German citizens, according to Germany's DPA press agency,

The returnees will be quarantined at an army barracks near Frankfurt airport. None of the German citizens who are to be repatriated are suspected of having contracted the virus, according to Germany's Foreign Ministry.

Read more: German companies opt for 'wait-and-see' over coronavirus outbreak

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the plane had delivered aid to Chinese authorities in Wuhan battling the outbreak, including 10,000 protective suits requested by China.

Germany has confirmed seven cases of the virus and has advised against nonessential travel to China.

Watch video 02:03 Share Coronavirus: More countries repatriate citizens Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X61Z Coronavirus: More countries repatriate their citizens

How is the world responding to coronavirus?

Outside of China, more than 120 people are estimated to have contracted the coronavirus in about two dozen countries across the globe.

Europe: Portugal said Friday it was sending a plane equipped with medical staff to China to evacuate EU citizens.

Italy has declared a state of emergency in response to the first confirmed cases and has suspended flights to China. Sweden and Spain reported their first cases Friday.

The UK confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Friday. The UK government chartered a flight from Wuhan carrying 83 British citizens and 27 other foreign nationals to an airport in central England.

US: On Friday, the US declared a public health emergency and said it would bar entry to foreign nationals who have visited China within the past 14 days. Any US citizens returning from Hubei province are required to be quarantined for 14 days.

Australia: On Saturday, Australia said it would begin denying entry to non-citizens arriving from China. Ten cases have been confirmed in Australia.

South Asia: India evacuated more than 320 of its citizens from Hubei Saturday and placed them under quarantine in New Delhi.

Southeast Asia: Vietnam suspended all flights to and from China Saturday. Singapore barred arrivals and transit passengers from mainland China on Friday.

East Asia: China's northern neighbor Mongolia implemented a ban on arrivals from China on Saturday. South Korea has chartered two flights evacuating hundreds of its citizens out of the Wuhan region.

Japan on Saturday barred entry of Chinese citizens holding passports issued by Hubei province. Tokyo evacuated over 200 Japanese citizens from Wuhan Thursday.

China: Over the past two weeks, China has locked down the city of Wuhan and quarantined other cities in much of Hubei province. The transport lockdown affects an estimated 50 million people in the region.

On Friday, the Chinese government chartered two flights bringing residents of Wuhan back to China from Malaysia and Thailand.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang asked the EU Saturday to help China procure medical supplies from EU countries.

Read more: China: Coronavirus freezes cultural life

Global economic impact?

China's Hubei province is a major manufacturing center for international companies. Along with Apple, plants run by the beverage company AB InBev and carmaker General Motors have temporarily suspended production due to the outbreak.

China plays a key role in global supply chains and experts warn the coronavirus outbreak could have a knock-on effect on the global economy. Economists are projecting a slowdown in China's first quarter growth due to the virus.

On Saturday, the People's Bank of China said it would lower lending rates to support companies affected by the outbreak. China's Finance Ministry also announced tax exemptions for imports of products related to curbing the outbreak.

Watch video 02:28 Share Coronavirus: what's the latest? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3X1B0 Concerns over coronavirus infections outside of China

wmr/aw (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.