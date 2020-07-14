 Coronavirus: Antibodies, immunity low after recovery | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 14.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Coronavirus: Antibodies, immunity low after recovery

A study of COVID-19 patients has shown they lost protective immunity within two to three months after recovery from the disease. Experts say that raises questions about social distancing, immunity passports and vaccines.

Blood test for Covid-19 Coronavirus test in a laboratory (picture-alliance/Zoonar/R. Kneschke)

By the time people recover from a viral infection, they have usually had an immune response and developed protection against the disease. That is, the immune system has produced antibodies which will recognize the virus if it attacks a second time, and those antibodies will know how to fight it off.

But a recent investigation at Schwabing Hospital in Munich, Germany, suggests this might not be the case for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. 

Clemens Wendtner, a chief physician at the hospital, tested COVID-19 patients for immunity after they had been treated for the disease at the end of January 2020. 

The tests showed a significant decrease in the number of antibodies. Wendtner says "neutralizing" antibodies, which stop a viral attack, fell in four out of nine of the patients who were tested, within two to three months.

Those findings coincide with a similar investigation done in China. That study also found that antibodies in COVID-19 patients do not persist in the blood. 

Further research is still required. But these initial findings suggest that a second infection is possible, where normally patients would have developed an immunity. And that may change the way experts handle things like the easing of social distancing measures. 

A person sits in a chair in a lab while health care provider draws blood from the patient's arm using a syringe (Imago Images)

Antibody testing is crucial to determining the "immunity status" of a community

What is long-term immunity?

Our bodies develop immunity to the virus by producing antibodies. Antibodies are proteins that are produced by a type of immune cell, called B-cells. 

If a virus enters the body a second time, neutralizing antibodies catch the virus and stop it entering cells. And that stops the infection.

There are different types of antibodies. "IgM" is the first to form and its presence indicates an infection. As the infection clears, IgM antibodies decay and can no longer be detected. 

Once that has happened, "IgG" antibodies form and can persist in blood for months. The presence of IgG antibodies confirms a previous infection and a current immunity. 

B-cells mature and form plasma cells which reside in bone marrow, where they produce antibodies against infections we have had. Those plasma cells can persist for years — keeping us immune for years.

Read more: Coronavirus: German vaccine study draws thousands of volunteers

Antibody testing in COVID-19 patients

There are several ways to diagnose a SARS-CoV-2 infection. One way is a PCR test, which indicates the presence or absence of the virus by directly capturing its genetic material. 

Other tests aim to detect antibodies. Those tests provide indirect information about an infection. An anti-IgM positive test indicates a current infection, whereas an anti-IgG positive test indicates recovery and immunity. 

Mass antibody testing is valuable as it provides data on the immunity status of a community. Antibody tests can reveal COVID-19 cases which are asymptomatic or mild, and may have avoided diagnosis as a result.

If, however, SARS-CoV-2 antibodies do not last in blood, as those recent studies suggest, recovered patients have little protection and can be re-infected. 

Person wearing a surgical face mask and gloves holds a COVID-19 antibody test kit in South Korea (picture-alliance/AP//Lee Jin-man)

Antibody kits have been distributed worldwide to test for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. This one is in South Korea.

Which would bring us back to square one, where everyone is at risk of infection. 

One way to stop a virus spreading in a population is by developing "herd immunity." That's when enough people have been infected, recovered and developed a lasting immunity. 

Some experts have said we may reach herd immunity with COVID-19 when about 60% of populations become immune to the novel coronavirus. But we can't be certain about that number just yet — with some viruses it can take up to 90% of a population to develop immunity before they reach herd immunity.

The benefit is clear: If we reach herd immunity, communities should be able to reopen, people should be able to return to their workplaces and resume their usual social activities. 

But now that secondary infections with SARS-CoV-2 seem possible, experts are questioning the easing of social distancing measures, or whether it's a good idea to issue recovered patients with so-called "immunity passports," allowing them to roam freely. 

Testing the effectiveness of immunity

With most viral infections, the size of an antibody response corresponds to the severity of the infection, and SARS-CoV-2 is no exception. 

Read more: The immune system's fight against the coronavirus

A Chinese study published in the scientific journal, Nature Medicine, suggests that asymptomatic patients have a weaker immune response to the infection. And asymptomatic patients lost antibodies more rapidly than patients who had had a more severe case of the illness. 

Watch video 04:35

Germany: Building a COVID-19 early warning system

The study focused on 37 symptomatic and 37 asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 patients. Its authors say that more than 90% of both groups showed a decrease in their neutralizing antibodies. 

Chinese researchers have also extracted antibodies from patients to test how effective they are in preventing the virus from entering human cells. The tests were done on cells in a laboratory, "in vitro." The researchers tested antibodies from 175 patients, and almost all protected cells from viral infection. 

But it is not yet known whether SARS-CoV-2 antibodies have the same effectiveness "in vivo" (inside the body) as they do in vitro. 

And scientists still don't know why those antibody levels decrease over time.

To compare: Antibodies against other types of coronavirus last in the blood for at least one year. That's true for SARS-CoV, the virus that caused a 2003 outbreak in Southeast Asia, and MERS-CoV, the virus that caused a 2012 outbreak in the Middle East. 

Gloved hand holding a half-full syringe. To symbolize vaccine development (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

More than 100 candidate vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 are being developed worldwide

Antibodies and vaccines

All this has implications for the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. There are at least 130 candidate vaccines in clinical or pre-clinical trials worldwide. 

Conventional vaccines use weak or inactive versions of a virus to produce an immune response and protective antibodies. Newer types, known as DNA or RNA vaccines, hope to use genetic information from the virus to achieve the same result. 

But if natural antibodies decrease so quickly, how long will antibodies that are produced as a response to a vaccine last? As vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 have yet to be approved, we have a way to go before we find out. 

  • Photo from series 'When the World Stood Still': Cyclists wearing masks pass in front of a row of posters reading: 'These Days Will Pass' (Wei Jian Chan)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'When the World Stood Still'

    Award-winning photographer Wei Jian Chan has captured the surreality of locked-down London. Most of the works in his series are collages of two photos, showing for example contrasting graffiti, such as "Hope" and "Hoax." In this shot, cyclists wearing masks pass in front of posters created by artist Mark Titchner, stating "Please Believe These Days Will Pass."

  • Portrait of Natalie: NHS Sister nurse maternity ward (George Coppock)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Key Workers'

    "Not all heroes wear capes!" points out photographer George Coppock. His portraits celebrate the people from the Leeds area who kept the community functioning during the lockdown: the NHS medical staff, postal and supermarket workers, police teachers, farmers, officers and community volunteers. Portrayed above is Natalie, a maternity ward nurse.

  • Photo from series Covered to D I S C O N N E C T: Girl sits on a wooden chair gazing through a plastic-covered window, the entire room covered in plastic as well (Flora Luna)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Covered to D I S C O N N E C T'

    In her series, photographer Flora Luna explores the idea that "There was already a filter between people and this world that now is so strong and so much thicker." The pandemic has not only added new physical filters in our interactions with others — such as computer screens, face masks or plexiglass separators — but has also reinforced boundaries with the real world, says the photographer.

  • Photo from series 'There's no place like home': Woman with a dog in a dog cage; girl sitting on a sofa with a remote control in her hand (Claire Armitage)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'There's No Place Like Home'

    Many families had to combine work and school from home amid the uncertainty of an unprecedented crisis: a nightmare. Claire Armitage's feeling of failure was intensified through social media posts featuring the "amazing projects" that enthusiastic parents were doing with their children. Through this series, the photographer found a way to develop a humorous bond with her teens during the lockdown.

  • Photo from the series 'Under Pressure': dark sky, clouds illuminated by moonlight, picture of a barometer with the needle pointing: FAIR (Scott Stevens)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Under Pressure'

    When the virus outbreak put a stop to the work of landscape photographer Scott Stevens, he decided to work on photos from his own house, transmitting visually his "emotive response to the current crisis." The series "Under Pressure" combines a daily photo of a barometer with the sky as seen from Stevens' home.

  • Photo from series 'Fake Street Photography': Time for Reflection: Man stands on a yellow object, his shadow reflected, inverted, above him (Chris Silk)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Fake Street Photography'

    During lockdown, street photographer Chris Silk decided to experiment with recreating the cityscape in his home, using figures from his father's model railway collection and various household objects set in strong shafts of natural light. "I don't think there's any such thing as a boring place to photograph," he said of the unusual working circumstances.

  • Photo from series 'Lockdown wildlife': Bengal Tiger stalking prey in the river Lockdown (Ian Wade)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Lockdown wildlife'

    Similarly, award-winning urban wildlife photographer Ian Wade decided to photograph his two-year-old daughter's favorite miniature plastic animals as if they were real-life subjects. He admits he "got many strange looks from people" while lying down on his stomach in a stream to achieve this shot of a toy tiger in the water.

  • Photo from series 'People I Met on a Walk One Day During Lockdown': Heavily tatooed man with colorful shorts, a bike helmet and a bike (Justine Desmond)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'People I Met on a Walk One Day During Lockdown'

    Documentary photographer Justine Desmond got in touch with complete strangers during a period otherwise associated with isolation: "One sunny day during the lockdown I went for a walk with my camera and approached people who caught my eye, and asked them if I could take their portrait and hear about their lockdown experiences," she explained of her series of photos taken from a two-meter distance.

  • Photo from series 'Letters to the Loved Ones': This is Sofia - 7 year old Sofia wrote a letter to her grandmother in Canada: picture of a young girl with a handwritten card (Akiko DuPont)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Letters to the Loved Ones'

    "As much as we are scared of what the virus will bring, we are craving for connection and missing someone more than ever," believes documentary photographer Akiko DuPont. This inspired her to ask people within walking distance of her home in South London to write a letter to someone they've been thinking of during the COVID-19 lockdown. Seven-year-old Sofia wrote to her grandmother in Canada.

  • Photo from series 'Lockdown Ballet': Black and white photo of a young, slender figure with long blond hair, stretching on his tiptoes (Gemma Griffiths)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Lockdown Ballet'

    Photographer Gemma Griffith's 11-year-old son is a ballet dancer. His training was halted by the lockdown, so he had to practice from home with his "gorgeous long hair flying around," she wrote. Griffith decided she should capture his sessions, "to remember this strange time and to show the stunning beauty of his movements in the ordinary setting of a family home."

  • Photo from series 'Project HOPE - Dancers in Lockdown': Girl in a ballet outfit sits in a window (Senem Peace)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Project HOPE: Dancers in Lockdown'

    Also inspired by ballet, Senem Peace photographed different dancers in lockdown. "We all found ourselves in this unusually hard situation that we couldn't have imagined. 'Fear' suddenly became the main actor in our lives," Peace wrote. She felt that the dancers were a fitting depiction of how "There is always hope. There is always a joy in life."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Advertisement