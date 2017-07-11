Coronavirus: Anti-lockdown group put under surveillance in German state

The State Office for the Protection of the Consitution in the German state of Baden-Württemberg on Wednesday declared that it will begin to surveil a Querdenker, or "lateral thinking," group opposed to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The state office responsible for domestic security, formally classified the group as an object of observation as the group has been "infiltrated by extremists." The announcement comes as federal and state interior ministers prepare to discuss conspiracy myths and ideologies at a conference on Thursday.

The "lateral thinking" movement has been responsible for organizing some of the largest demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions, including a protest in Leipzig last month, which saw over 20,000 attendees.

