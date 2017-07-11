Coronavirus: Angela Merkel urges citizens to get vaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she was worried about the "exponential growth" of coronavirus infections.

Merkel addressed a number of topics in her final summer address to journalists before leaving office — from the recent spyware scandal to women in politics. But it was the pandemic and last week's flooding in western Germany that were of immediate concern for the chancellor.

She called upon citizens who have been vaccinated against the virus to "try and convince" others to do the same.

"The infection figures are rising again and with a clear and worrying dynamic," Merkel said in Berlin. "Every vaccination... is a small step towards a return to normality."

Cases set to double, restrictions possible

The number of COVID infections in Germany has been slowly increasing over the past two weeks, largely fueled by the Delta variant.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday registered 1,890 new infections over the past 24 hours and an incidence rate of 12.2 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days — up from a low of 4.9 in early July.

Merkel said she expected cases to double in the next two weeks and that stricter restrictions may have to be reintroduced. "With a rising incidence rate, it could be that we need to introduce additional measures," she said.

"The more who are vaccinated, the freer we will be again."

People still missing after floods

Damage from last week's devastating floods that hit western parts of the country was immense and it would take a long time to fix, Merkel told reporters.

"We will need patience," Merkel said, adding people were still missing.

Merkel said not enough has been done to reduce carbon emissions, after her potential successor, Armin Laschet, cited global warming as a key factor behind the floods.

"This is not only true for Germany but for many countries in the world," Merkel said.

jsi/dj (AFP, dpa)