 Coronavirus: Angela Merkel backs short national lockdown | News | DW | 07.04.2021

News

Coronavirus: Angela Merkel backs short national lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel is in favor of a "short uniform lockdown" to rein in spread of the coronavirus. A spokesman for the chancellor noted that Germany's health care system is under growing pressure.

Abandoned cafe chairs and tables are seen on the deserted Unter den Linden boulevard in Berlin

Abandoned cafe chairs and tables are seen on the deserted "Unter den Linden" boulevard in Berlin

A German government spokeswoman on Wednesday said the chancellor was in favor of a short nationwide lockdown to help stem rising coronavirus figures.

As Germany struggles to tackle a third wave of the COVID pandemic, and amid a sluggish vaccination campaign, several leaders of German states have backed calls for a period of strict restrictions.

"Every call for a short, uniform lockdown is right," said deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

The differing rules across the country's 16 states "is not contributing to security and acceptance at the moment," she added.

Demmer told reporters that Germany was seeing a growing number of intensive care patients.

"We need a stable incidence below 100," she said, referring to Germany's number of new COVID-19 cases over seven days per 100,000 inhabitants.

The national figure currently lies at 110.1, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

More to follow...

rc/rs (AFP, Reuters)

