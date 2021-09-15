Coronavirus and sports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the world of sports. Europe's top football leagues are on hold, tennis Grand Slams are also on ice and even the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021.
The sporting world has been thrown into chaos by the spread of COVID-19. From suspended leagues and postponed tournaments to infected athletes and financial implications, DW is documenting an unprecedented moment in sporting history.
Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
At anti-lockdown protests, hooligans have provided the muscle to break through police lines. They may have their roots in football, but they're now more likely to be found practicing combat sports than on the terraces.
Though Germany's handball and basketball leagues are back on the court, the country's top ice hockey league's season is on ice — as opposed to on the ice. The mood is one of frustration, but also of determination.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions on ice. The decision fell on opening day of the World Snooker Championship, which, controversially, was to host some 300 fans.