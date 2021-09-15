Visit the new DW website

Coronavirus and sports

The coronavirus pandemic has paralyzed the world of sports. Europe's top football leagues are on hold, tennis Grand Slams are also on ice and even the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021.

The sporting world has been thrown into chaos by the spread of COVID-19. From suspended leagues and postponed tournaments to infected athletes and financial implications, DW is documenting an unprecedented moment in sporting history.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Head coach Joachim Loew talks to Mesut Oezil during a Germany training session ahead of their international friendly match against Spain at ESPRIT arena on March 22, 2018 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Fenerbahce's Mesut Özil returns to Germany — but will not meet Joachim Löw 15.09.2021

Mesut Özil is back in Germany for a Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt with his Turkish club Fenerbahce. But the coronavirus means there will be no clear-the-air talks with ex-Germany coach Joachim Löw.
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc takes part in the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 22, 2019. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

F1 axes Singapore Grand Prix over COVID fears 04.06.2021

F1 officials and Singapore authorities have agreed to cancel October's race owing to the country's highly-strict border policy. And question marks remain over other events still marked in the Grand Prix calendar.
12th May 2015 - Barclays U21 Premier League - Manchester United U21 v Manchester City U21 - A general view (GV) of Old Trafford - Photo: Simon Stacpoole / Offside.

Europa League: Manchester United to meet Granada — but where? 19.03.2021

Manchester United are paired to meet Europa League debutants Granada in the quarterfinals, although it's not clear where. Meanwhile, Arsenal face Slavia Prague, Ajax meet Roma, and Dinamo Zagreb take on Villarreal.
FILE - In this photo dated Nov. 7, 2019, showing Richard Freeman. The former doctor of Team Sky and British Cycling has been found to have covered up an order he placed for testosterone which was intended to help an athlete’s performance, according to a verdict handed down by Britain’s Medical Practicioners Tribunal Service Friday March 12, 2021. (Eleanor Crooks/PA FILE via AP)

Sports News Feed: Ex-British cycling doctor guilty of doping charge 05.03.2021

The former chief doctor for British Cycling and Team Sky has been found guilty of ordering a banned substance. And athletes at the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics will be given coronavirus vaccines bought from China.
Maccabi fans cheer for their team prior to the second leg of the Europa league second round qualifier football match between Maccabi Haifa and RC Strasbourg at the Sammy Hofer stadium in Haifa on August 1, 2019. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel, UK mull return of sports fans after mass COVID-19 vaccinations 26.02.2021

Both countries’ successful vaccination rollouts could soon result in the return of fans to sports stadiums. Though Germany lags far behind on coronavirus vaccinations, a new concept offers supporters cautious hope.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 11.02.21 *** Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 A fan is seen during the match. Crowd capacity for this years event has been capped at 30,000 following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Fans to be banned from Australian Open tennis amid new coronavirus lockdown 12.02.2021

The Melbourne lockdown will initially last five days but the tennis will go on without spectators. Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling ahead of his return to Formula 1.
November 7, 2020*** Police officers are seen during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Leipzig, Germany, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Hooligans in 2020: How 'militant neo-Nazis' have spearheaded coronavirus protests 26.12.2020

At anti-lockdown protests, hooligans have provided the muscle to break through police lines. They may have their roots in football, but they're now more likely to be found practicing combat sports than on the terraces.
21.04.2008, Berlin, Deutschland - Symbolfoto, Kinder beim Fussballtraining. (aktiv, Aktivitaet, aussen, Aussenaufnahme, Baelle, Ball, Ballspiel, Ballsport, Ballsportart, Berlin, bis 10 Jahre, deutsch, Deutschland, Europa, Freizeit, Freizeitvergnuegen, Fussball, Fussballer, Fussballplatz, Fussballspiel, Fussballspieler, Fussballtraining, Fussballverein, Gesellschaft, Junge, Jungen, Kaukasier, kaukasisch, kicken, Kind, Kinder, Kindheit, Mannschaftssport, Mannschaftssportart, Mensch, Menschen, Spiel, spielen, Spieler, Sportler, Sportplatz, Sportverein, Team, Teamsportart, trainieren, Training, ueben, Uebung, Verein, Bein, Beine, Detail, Detailaufnahme, Fuesse, Fuss, Symbol, Symbolfoto, Symbolik, symbolisch, handgemacht, Leder, QF, Aktivität, Bälle, Freizeitvergnügen, üben, Übung) 00S080421D007.JPG MODEL RELEASE: NO, PROPERTY RELEASE: NOT APPLICABLE MR:N 21 04 2008 Berlin Germany Symbolic image Children the Football training active Aktivitaet exterior Outside view Baelle Ball Ball game Ball sports Sport Berlin until 10 Years German Germany Europe Leisure Freizeitvergnuegen Football Footballers Football pitch Football game Football players Football training Football Club Society Boy Boys Caucasian Caucasian kick Child Children Childhood Team sport Team sport Man People Game Play Players Athletes Sports field Sports club team train Training practice Exercise Club Leg Legs Detail Details Fuesse Foot symbol Symbolic image Symbolism Symbolic handmade Leather QF Activity Balls Leisure exercise restraint Exercise jpg Model Release no Property Release Not Mr n

The challenges COVID-19 poses for youth sports 25.12.2020

COVID-19 has raised questions about how to keep young athletes motivated during lockdowns. Experts warn that the longer they are forced to stay inside, the harder it will be to get them back onto the playing field.

18.10.2020, Wellblechpalast, Berlin, GER, 1.DEL, EISBAEREN BERLIN VS. EHC Red Bull München, im Bild Mathias Niederberger (Eisbaeren Berlin #35), Jonas Mueller (Eisbaeren Berlin #18), Yasin Ehliz (RedBull Muenchen #42), Derek Roy (RedBull Muenchen #9), Yannic Seidenberg (RedBull Muenchen #36) Foto © nordphoto / Engler | Verwendung weltweit

Ice hockey: Hope springs eternal for Eisbären Berlin 26.10.2020

Germany's top ice hockey league, the DEL, is the country's only professional sports league that has not started its season. This is the source of a lot of frustration for many of the clubs, including Eisbären Berlin.

Sharky; DEL; Koelner Haie - Adler Mannheim am 14.10.2018 in der Lanxessarena in Koeln (Deutschland). *** Local Caption *** 00155169 | Verwendung weltweit

Indoor professional sports under the shadow of the coronavirus: A rollercoaster of emotions 20.10.2020

Though Germany's handball and basketball leagues are back on the court, the country's top ice hockey league's season is on ice — as opposed to on the ice. The mood is one of frustration, but also of determination.

Der Spielball wird geworfen. Aufgenommen am 30.12.2006 beim Spiel der Handball-Bundesliga SC Magdeburg - MT Melsungen (41:32). Foto: Jens Wolf +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Coronavirus crisis in indoor sports: The clock is ticking 01.09.2020

The future for handball, basketball and ice hockey is precarious in Germany. The decision of the federal and state governments to do without spectators at major events for now puts indoor sports in a predicament.
Fussball Champions League/ Finale/ Paris St. Germain - Bayern Muenchen 0-1 Hans Dieter Flick Hansi ,Trainer Bayern Muenchen,thumb up, Daumen hoch,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. Fussball Champions League, Finale, Paris St. Germain PSG-FC Bayern Muenchen M 0-1 am 23.08.2020 im Estadio da Luz in Lissabon/ Portugal. FOTO: Frank Hoermann/ SVEN SIMON/ Pool NO use of any use photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Editorial Use ONLY National and International News Agencies OUT Lissabon Estadio da Luz Portugal *** Soccer Champions League Final Paris St Germain Bayern Muenchen 0 1 Hans Dieter Flick Hansi ,Trainer Bayern Muenchen ,thumb up, thumbs up,single picture,cut single motif,half figure,half figure Soccer Champions League, Final, Paris St Germain PSG FC Bayern Muenchen M 0 1 on 23 08 2020 at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon Portugal PHOTO Frank Hoermann SVEN SIMON Pool NO use of any use photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Editorial Use ONLY National and International News Agencies OUT Lisbon Estadio da Luz Portugal Poolfoto SVEN SIMON/ Frank Hoermann/ Pool ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Sports news feed: August 24-30, 2020 30.08.2020

Robert Lewandowski, Hansi Flick and Pernille Harder have all been rewarded for their 2019-20 seasons with major awards. Meanwhile there has been a positive coronavirus test at the US Open. The latest sports news is here.
Team UAE Emirates rider Norway's Alexander Kristoff celebrates his green jersey of best sprinter on the podium at the end of the 1st stage of the 107th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 156 km between Nice and Nice, on August 29, 2020. (Photo by Stuart Franklin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STUART FRANKLIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tour de France: Alexander Kristoff wins first crash-ridden stage 29.08.2020

The Norwegian will soon wear the yellow jersey after an eventful opening to the 2020 Tour de France, held under strict restrictions due to the coronavirus. Kristoff says he "couldn’t dream of a better start."
ROT // Die Radprofis an einem Sonnenblumenfeld - 11. Etappe Albi - Toulouse - Tour de France 2019 - TourDeFrance - Tour de France - TdF - |

Tour de France: Snails, chateaux and amazing access – but 2020 will be different 26.08.2020

The Tour is my most memorable assignment as a journalist, writes DW's Mark Meadows. Coronavirus means interviewing riders as soon as they cross the line is impossible this year, although other perks remain.

23.04.2019, Großbritannien, Sheffield: Snooker: Betfred Weltmeisterschaft im Crucible Theatre, Cahill (Großbritannien) - O'Sullivan (Großbritannien): Ronnie O'Sullivan reagiert während des Spiels. Foto: Nigel French/PA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Coronavirus: UK calls off 'pilot' sports events with fans at last moment 31.07.2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions on ice. The decision fell on opening day of the World Snooker Championship, which, controversially, was to host some 300 fans.
ARCHIV - Blick beim Leichtathletik World Challenge ISTAF am 01.09.2013 ins Olympiastadion in Berlin. (zu dpa «Eine neue Ära»: Sieben Sportarten, zwei Städte, ein Europa am 31.07.2018) Foto: Soeren Stache/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus and sports: Fans to be at athletics meet in Berlin in September 15.07.2020

One of the biggest athletics meets in Germany is set to go ahead with fans later this year, ISTAF confirm. Meanwhile, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has extended the five-substitute option.
