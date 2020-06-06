Coronavirus and sports: World Cup winner Höwedes parts ways with Lokomotiv Moscow

June 9

-- Höwedes terminates Lokomotiv Moscow contract to remain in Germany

2014 World Cup winner Benedikt Höwedes has thanked Lokomotiv Moscow on his Twitter account for terminating his contract to allow him to remain in Germany. Lokomotiv said in their Twitter announcement that Höwedes' contract was terminated by mutual consent due to family reasons.

"Thank you, [Lokomotiv]! it has been a pleasure," the 32-year-old defender said.

Höwedes does not have a new team lined up in Germany, but there is speculation that he could return to Schalke, where he spent the first 10 years of his professional football career.

The Russian Premier League is set to resume from its coronavirus hiatus on June 21 despite thousands of new cases per day. Höwedes has been critical of Russia's handling of the pandemic.

-- Cricket ex-pros pressure ICC to ban ball saliva

Former cricket players Brett Lee of Australia and Sachin Tendulkar of India have stepped-up pressure to ban bowlers from applying saliva on cricket balls. The International Cricket Council is expected to order a temporary ban on using spit during matches as a way to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Fast blowers sometimes use saliva or sweat to shine one side of the ball when bowling, making the ball swing in the air. Sweat, which is considered less effective, could still be allowed.

"Maybe there are other ways that ICC needs to look in, assisting the bowler maybe in giving them something," Lee, a former Australian pace bowler, said on Tendulkar's 100MB online app.

-- Relief fund for Brazilian clubs

Brazil's football federation (CBF) has established a relief fund of worth 100 million Brazilian real (€18.4 million, $20.7 million) to help top-flight clubs overcome the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The CBF has also allocated 15 million Brazilian real for second division clubs.

Football in Brazil has been suspended since march due to the pandemic. The country has more than 700,000 confirmed cases, second most in the world behind the United States, and more than 37,000 virus-related deaths, third behind the US and Britain.

June 8

-- Champions League final in Lisbon, not Frankfurt

Reports in Germany suggest that UEFA are set to select Lisbon as the location for a possible Champions League final tournament in order to bring the 2019/20 competition to a close.

German cities Munich and Frankfurt had been touted as options to host a mini-tournament, having already hosted Bundesliga "ghost games" and successfully implemented the German Football League's hygiene concept.

Bayern Munich board member Oliver Kahn had signalled Munich's readiness, while Eintracht Frankfurt's director of sport Fredi Bobic said such an event, including stadia in Frankfurt, Mainz and Hoffenheim, would have been "a great chance."

But, according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, UEFA appear to favor the Portuguese capital for financial reasons, although the fact that there are no Portuguese sides left in the tournament is also important. Speaking to Sky90, Bobic hinted: "It's not just a sporting issue, it's a question of finances, too. And taxes can be a problem in Germany."

A final decision is expected when UEFA's executive committee meets on June 17 and 18. The Champions League was originally due to take place in Istanbul on May 30, but the Turkish city is now out of the running.

The competition was suspended indefinitely on March 13, with four last-16 second legs still to play, including Bayern's home game against Chelsea. UEFA now hopes to fulfil those fixtures, plus four quarterfinal matches, two semifinals (all one-legged) and the final, in a mini-tournament in one location - likely Lisbon, pictured above.

June 7

-- Fans to return in November?

Chief executive of England's governing body for rugby union, Bill Sweeney, is looking for clarity on whether the physical distancing rule can be reduced from two metres to one in order to allow 40,000 fans to attend England's international games in November.

England are scheduled to host New Zealand, Argentina, Tonga and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, which has a capacity of 82,000.

Elite sport in England was given approval to return this month, but without spectators in attendance.

June 6

-- Premier League has zero positives

Following the latest batch of tests in the Premier League for COVID-19, the sixth round in total, there were zero positives from 1,195 tests taken on June 4 and 5.

This now means a total of 6,274 tests have now been carried out with 13 positive results.

All players and staff at Premier League clubs have been tested twice a week and teams are back in full training with the league set to return on June 17.

June 4

-- NBA to return in July at Disney World — reports

The National Basketball Association's board of governors has approved a plan to resume its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN and the Athletic.

The 22 teams still in contention for the playoffs will play eight regular season games for seeding purposes for the playoffs. The games will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex inside the Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

The NBA has been on hiatus since June 11 after Utah Jazz center and French international Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

-- Dortmund sporting director criticizes players for breaking quarantine

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said he held private discussions with players who broke hygiene rules by getting haircuts at home.

"We talked to the players again and made it very clear to them how they should behave," Zorc said.

Photos post on social media depicted Dortmund players, including England international Jadon Sancho, posing with a barber after a haircut at home. The players and the barber did not have masks on.

Zorc said the players told him they had masks on during the haircut and only took them off for the photo.

June 3

-- Tottenham confirm positive coronavirus test

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that one individual at the club has tested positive for COVID-19. The unnamed person must now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

In the latest round of testing across all 20 clubs in England's top flight, a total of 1,197 people were tested for the virus, with just the one test at Tottenham coming back positive.

"[The person is] currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing," the North London club said in a statement.

There have been five rounds of testing in the Premier League, with the total of positive results now at 13 from 5,079 tests. The league is aiming to restart on June 17.

June 2

-- Formula 1 season starts with Austrian double header

The curtailed Formula 1 season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12 followed by six other grands prix in Europe, the organizers said on Tuesday.

"While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do," said F1 chief executive Chase Carey. "But we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world."

June 1

-- Bundesliga: thoughts turning to fans‘ return

Bayern Munich board member Oliver Kahn has said that the club has already begun considering concepts to allow supporters to return to Bundesliga stadia.

"Of course we’ve had a look [at the options],” Kahn told broadcaster Sky on Sunday evening, a day after Bayern had hammered Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-0, adding that he is “definitely in favor of thinking about fans again sooner or later."

Kahn, the former Bayern goalkeeper and captain who is set to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO in 2022, said he could imagine “a fraction of capacity” being used at the Allianz Arena, perhaps “10-11,000” spectators.

"We have to keep thinking, step by step," he said. "Dortmund versus Bayern without fans – that’s madness. But we have to accept that and deal with it for the time being."

Borussia Dortmund’s head of professional football, Sebastian Kehl, also hopes that the fans will soon be back. "Maybe in autumn," he told the Fuldaer Zeitung. "The question is when a degree of normality can return to our society and what road the politicians want to take," said the former BVB captain.

-- Salary cap 'unrealistic'

The former head of the German Football League (DFL) says that the introduction of salary caps in European football is an "unrealistic scenario" due to the dominance of England’s Premier League.

"As the market leader, the Premier League would not be interested in restricting themselves," Andreas Retting told German public broadcaster SWR. "They’re all businesses with the aim of making profit, why should they give up their competitive advantage?"

Rettig, who was also CEO of second division side St Pauli from 2015-2019, is a well-known critic of the commercialization of football and likely aware of the various suggestions which have been made to restructure the game in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But the 57-year-old doesn’t think salary caps, as used in American sports, are feasible. "There’s no promotion or relegation in the USA and the franchises there are all similarly structured," he said. "But it’s different [in Europe]. With clubs competing to qualify for international competitions, there are other competitions to be taken into account."

-- Spanish football back in full training

Spanish clubs resumed full squad training on Monday. Clubs will have just under two weeks of full sessions before the league restarts on June 11, almost three months after it was stopped because of COVID-19.

-- Football with fans returns

This weekend in Hungary, football with fans returned. Following strict protocols including having their temperatures taken before the game and sitting three seats apart, fans were allowed back in the stadium in Budapest. To read more about fans returning to football games, read the story from DW's Arpad Szoczi.

