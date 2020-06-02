 Coronavirus and sports: Tottenham confirm positive COVID-19 test, F1 to restart | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.06.2020

Sports

Coronavirus and sports: Tottenham confirm positive COVID-19 test, F1 to restart

In the latest round of coronavirus testing in the Premier League, one positive case has been detected at Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Formula 1 has announced it will start its delayed season in Austria on July 5.

Fußball Champions League Tottenham Hotspur - Ajax Amsterdam Fans (Reuters/D. Martinez)

June 3

-- Tottenham confirm positive coronavirus test

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that one individual at the club has tested positive for COVID-19. The unnamed person must now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

In the latest round of testing across all 20 clubs in England's top flight, a total of 1,197 people were tested for the virus, with just the one test at Tottenham coming back positive.

"[The person is] currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing," the North London club said in a statement.

There have been five rounds of testing in the Premier League, with the total of positive results now at 13 from 5,079 tests. The league is aiming to restart on June 17.

June 2

-- Formula 1 season starts with Austrian double header

The curtailed Formula 1 season will start with two races behind closed doors in Austria on July 5 and July 12 followed by six other grands prix in Europe, the organizers said on Tuesday. 

"While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do," said F1 chief executive Chase Carey. "But we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world."

 

June 1

-- Bundesliga: thoughts turning to fans‘ return

Bayern Munich board member Oliver Kahn has said that the club has already begun considering concepts to allow supporters to return to Bundesliga stadia.

"Of course we’ve had a look [at the options],” Kahn told broadcaster Sky on Sunday evening, a day after Bayern had hammered Fortuna Düsseldorf 5-0, adding that he is “definitely in favor of thinking about fans again sooner or later."

Kahn, the former Bayern goalkeeper and captain who is set to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as CEO in 2022, said he could imagine “a fraction of capacity” being used at the Allianz Arena, perhaps “10-11,000” spectators.

"We have to keep thinking, step by step," he said. "Dortmund versus Bayern without fans – that’s madness. But we have to accept that and deal with it for the time being."

Borussia Dortmund’s head of professional football, Sebastian Kehl, also hopes that the fans will soon be back. "Maybe in autumn," he told the Fuldaer Zeitung. "The question is when a degree of normality can return to our society and what road the politicians want to take," said the former BVB captain.

-- Salary cap 'unrealistic'

The former head of the German Football League (DFL) says that the introduction of salary caps in European football is an "unrealistic scenario" due to the dominance of England’s Premier League.

"As the market leader, the Premier League would not be interested in restricting themselves," Andreas Retting told German public broadcaster SWR. "They’re all businesses with the aim of making profit, why should they give up their competitive advantage?"

Rettig, who was also CEO of second division side St Pauli from 2015-2019, is a well-known critic of the commercialization of football and likely aware of the various suggestions which have been made to restructure the game in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But the 57-year-old doesn’t think salary caps, as used in American sports, are feasible. "There’s no promotion or relegation in the USA and the franchises there are all similarly structured," he said. "But it’s different [in Europe]. With clubs competing to qualify for international competitions, there are other competitions to be taken into account."

-- Spanish football back in full training

Spanish clubs resumed full squad training on Monday. Clubs will have just under two weeks of full sessions before the league restarts on June 11, almost three months after it was stopped because of COVID-19.

-- Football with fans returns

This weekend in Hungary, football with fans returned. Following strict protocols including having their temperatures taken before the game and sitting three seats apart, fans were allowed back in the stadium in Budapest. To read more about fans returning to football games, read the story from DW's Arpad Szoczi.

Read more: A timeline of coronavirus' impact on the world of sports in May

