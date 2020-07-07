Coronavirus and sports: Ryder Cup postponed

July 8

-- Ryder Cup postponed

This year's Ryder Cup has been put off for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The popular biennial event between American and European players had been scheduled for September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is now to be played September 24-26, 2021, at the same location.

July 7

-- ECA: Coronavirus to cost clubs €4 billion

It's no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has had a major negative financial impact on football, but a study released by the European Club Association (ECA) on Tuesday quantifies the damage.

According to the study, European football clubs are set to lose some €4 billion ($4.5 billion) in revenue due to COVID-19, something Charlie Marshall, CEO of the ECA described as a "seismic shock" to the professional game.

It said Europe's 55 leagues stood to lose €1.6 billion from the current season and €2.4 billion in 2020-21. Of those, a sample of 10 leagues – including the big five of England, Italy, Germany, Spain and France – would lose €3.6 billion, with lost ticket sales income amounting to €1.5 billion over the two seasons.

"The financial impact does not stop when the game resumes. Rather, it will continue into the next season and we must take measures to create a more sustainable football industry in the long run," Marshall said.

-- RB Leipzig hoping to have fans in stadium in September

RB Leipzig could be the first Bundesliga club to be able to play matches with spectators in the stadium since the coronavirus outbreak. The minister of health in the eastern German state of Saxony announced on Tuesday that events with more than 1,000 participants will be allowed starting on September 1 – provided that hygiene rules are observed and contact tracing is implemented.

However, Minister of Health Petra Köpping stressed that arenas or stadiums in Saxony would not be full beginning in September.

RB Leipzig have said they were making preparations to host spectators again even before Tuesday's announcement. It's thought that the club would be allowed to host 21,000 spectators, or about half the capacity of the Red Bull Arena.

Read more: A timeline of coronavirus' impact on the world of sports in June