 Coronavirus and sports: Fans back in stadiums in Hungary | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.06.2020

Sports

Coronavirus and sports: Fans back in stadiums in Hungary

In the month when the football season would be finishing, many leagues are close to returning. In Hungary, fans are back in stadiums. Here are the latest updates on how the coronavirus is affecting the world of sport.

June 1

-- Salary cap 'unrealistic'

The former head of the German Football League (DFL) says that the introduction of salary caps in European football is an "unrealistic scenario" due to the dominance of England’s Premier League.

"As the market leader, the Premier League would not be interested in restricting themselves," Andreas Retting told German public broadcaster SWR. "They’re all businesses with the aim of making profit, why should they give up their competitive advantage?"

Rettig, who was also CEO of second division side St Pauli from 2015-2019, is a well-known critic of the commercialization of football and likely aware of the various suggestions which have been made to restructure the game in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

But the 57-year-old doesn’t think salary caps, as used in American sports, are feasible. "There’s no promotion or relegation in the USA and the franchises there are all similarly structured," he said. "But it’s different [in Europe]. With clubs competing to qualify for international competitions, there are other competitions to be taken into account."

-- Spanish football back in full training

Spanish clubs resumed full squad training on Monday. Clubs will have just under two weeks of full sessions before the league restarts on June 11, almost three months after it was stopped because of COVID-19.

-- Football with fans returns

This weekend in Hungary, football with fans returned. Following strict protocols including having their temperatures taken before the game and sitting three seats apart, fans were allowed back in the stadium in Budapest. To read more about fans returning to football games, read the story from DW's Arpad Szoczi.

Read more: A timeline of coronavirus' impact on the world of sports in May

