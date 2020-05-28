Coronavirus and sports: Fans back in stadiums in Hungary

In the month when the football season would be finishing, many leagues are close to returning. In Hungary, fans are back in stadiums. Here are the latest updates on how the coronavirus is affecting the world of sport.
June 1
-- Football with fans returns
This weekend in Hungary, football with fans returned. Following strict protocols including having their temperatures taken before the game and sitting three seats apart, fans were allowed back in the stadium in Budapest. To read more about fans returning to football games, read the story from DW's Arpad Szoczi.
