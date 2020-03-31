 Coronavirus and mental health: ′We are not made for social isolation′ | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Coronavirus and mental health: 'We are not made for social isolation'

Wash your hands, keep your distance, be flexible: This is difficult for many, but for people with mental illnesses it is a huge problem. We fear for our lungs — and forget the most vulnerable among us.

People are waiting for take out food in a foodcourt in Thailand during the corona crisis.

Under normal circumstances, all of this would have been less of a strain on her. But this time it was too much. Jacqueline Krützmann was ill, with a cough to boot. So she preferred not to leave the house and not to expose herself to the suspicious looks of others. Not at this time.

With the unerring sense children have for such exceptional situations, her son saw his chance and really turned up the heat, running up and down the living room and jumping tirelessly on the sofa. Krützmann soon had no choice but to sit down on the floor and let the situation pass by. To wait until it was over.

"People with a mental illness carry a rucksack on their back," says Ute Lewitzka, senior physician in the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at Dresden University Hospital and chairwoman of the German Society for Suicide Prevention. "There are times when this rucksack is relatively light, and they get along quite well in their everyday life. And then again there are times when the rucksack becomes very, very heavy: When external stress factors occur or stress situations last for a long time. And, of course, this whole story that we're experiencing is part of that." 

Read more: Solidarity: How the coronavirus makes us more willing to help

A woman, looking bored and frustrated on a sofa.

Quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic can be highly stressful

450 million people affected

The world seems to have gone mad. This is particularly stressful for people for whom it sometimes seems less than inviting anyway. There are currently 450 million people who suffer from mental health conditions worldwide. For Krützmann, too, the backpack is nothing new. She is 33 years old and has shared 20 years of that time with a post-traumatic stress disorder that manifests itself in depression and anxiety.

Normally, however, she feels quite stable. She and her disorder have undergone extensive analysis during stays in hospital and outpatient therapies, and she takes anti-depressive medication.

Then came the coronavirus. Suddenly, Krützmann's daily structure broke down. The university she is attending closed. Her everyday routine has disappeared. She is now working from home. Krützmann finds it more difficult with each day to get up in the morning. It has become a great effort to call friends; she has to summon up all her energy to do so. Because she has problems with her self-esteem, she avoids situations in which people might look at her askance, such as if she coughed in public, for example. 

Read more: Coronavirus: We can still laugh!

The silhouette of a woman.

Just getting out of bed can be difficult for those with depression.

Depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders

With her symptoms of depression and anxiety, Krützmann belongs to two of three patient groups that are particularly at risk during coronavirus lockdown periods: For those with depression, the sudden loss of everyday routines can lead to social withdrawal and loss of daily structure; for anxiety sufferers, the current catastrophic news triggers circular thinking, sadness or irritability.

For the third at-risk group — people with obsessive-compulsive disorders or tendencies — the constant calls for meticulous hand hygiene are a breeding ground for irresistible urges to wash or carry out constant checking routines. "After all, it's a diffuse fear," says Dietrich Munz, the president of Germany's Federal Chamber of Psychotherapists. "We don't see the viruses. We can only fantasize about all the places they could be."

Lost structures

At the same time, protective measures against the spread of the coronavirus lead to the collapse of familiar structures and to changes in the type of care on offer.

Ruth Belzner, who works for a telephone helpline in the southern German city of Würzburg, says that the number of calls has increased from 32 to 50 per day. One reason she sees for this is that social psychiatric services are no longer available: No more drop-in gatherings, no more group meetings or trips. 

Read more: Psychiatrist Simon Wessely: 'Mass quarantine is not sustainable over a long period of time'

Artistic painting: Beam out Gears in Head a Man

"In the same way some people have an addictive memory, anxiety patients have a mechanism in the brain that is stronger than usual: A fear memory," explains Lewitzka. "Compared with healthy people, people with anxiety disorders have to expend much more energy to prevent the fear stored in this memory from becoming too strong.”

It is very possible for people with anxiety disorders to keep the fear under control, and therapy, for example, can help them to do so. However, the process takes time and is particularly fragile whenever stressful situations occur, because stress can weaken the anxiety control centers. In such situations, those who already have experience with therapy are forced to recall the things they learned there and how they can apply them.

Additional risks to physical health

However, as researchers from Harvard and Shanghai have shown in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, the threat to mentally ill people in the current pandemic affects more than just their psyches. They point out that mental illness can also increase the risk of physical infections if patients have cognitive limitations, a lower risk awareness and are less able to take care of themselves. It is also more difficult for these people to receive physical therapy, as discrimination against them is still very pronounced.

Psychiatrists, psychotherapists and crisis services are now faced with the task of coping with the increased vulnerability of mentally ill people in what is virtually a parallel mental pandemic. "These are really difficult times," says Lewitzka. "Quite a number of people often tend to see everything in a negative light and notice only the worries and fears. We try to guide these people a bit away from this way of looking at things and get them to see what is still going well despite the circumstances. That can also help people." 

Read more: Happiness, where are you?

A depressed looking man

People often tend to see everything in a negative light

Caution with therapy via video or phone

At the same time, therapists  also have a problem in that the current protective measures apply to them as well, including maintaining a certain physical distance to others. Munz and Lewitzka report that inpatient work is being maintained, emergency treatment is being kept up and outpatient psychotherapy is often continuing with the prescribed protective measures in place. In consultation with the patients, however, the therapy can be shifted to telephone or video, they say.

Lewitzka admits that in such cases she misses the personal impression that is so important in psychiatry and psychotherapy,  "but I get an idea of how my patients are doing, and if necessary, I can suggest they come to me in person after all."

But Krützmann does not like the idea of therapy at a distance. "This is not something I want to associate with my bedroom or something like that," she says. "I want to do it in a neutral space, where I can go out and process it for myself afterward." She would rather establish a stable daily structure. "That you get up, have breakfast and think: What do I have on my schedule today? And then actually do it, instead of saying, 'Oh, I could do it tomorrow.' That you give yourself a kick in the backside and say: I'll do it now. Or just find some tasks to do." 

Read more: Germany: Depression in women, youth above EU average

A page from the diary of Jacqueline Krützmann

Jacqueline Krützmann keeps a record of her activities and feelings

Online training as support

David Daniel Ebert is the founder and scientific director of the online platform "HelloBetter," which aims to support people in coping with mental illness and counteract the development of  such illnesses with digital online training. He is also professor of clinical psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and one of the pioneers of digital psychotherapy. In these times of the coronavirus pandemic, he and his colleagues are working on adapting their online services to the current needs to cope with the high demands. They have set up a free psychological telephone hotline (Tel.: 0800 000954 in Germany) and present regular digital question and answer sessions with psychologists and psychotherapists.

In an online community moderated by psychologists, it is easier to exchange information and share concerns and strategies, Ebert says. For him, "social distancing" is also the wrong term. He says one should rather speak of "physical distancing" and try to find creative ways to be together at a distance: "We humans are not made for social isolation."

The next crisis could come

Lewitzka, as chairwoman of the German Society for Suicide Prevention, also pleads for more community spirit. She greatly appreciates the solidarity that is just beginning to emerge. "What we are now experiencing in so many small ways, this help, this creativity, is a potential that sends the signal: 'We can do it. We'll get through this together.'" 

Read more: Germany: Depression in seniors severely overlooked

A notice to neighbors in a house in Salzburg, Austria

"Dear elderly neighbors - I'm glad to go shopping for you! Just ring at my door. Cheers Irene"

At the same time, she warns of the time after the current coronavirus pandemic. "In times of natural disasters, we see that suicide rates can even temporarily drop. Things can get critical when the event is over: when it's no longer a matter of surviving but of how life will go on now and when people realize what has been destroyed during such an event. Suicidal tendencies can definitely increase again then."

Of course, this is not meant as a prediction, since suicidal tendencies are rarely due to a single cause. But things would be difficult if society were to revert to the old, familiar individualism after the crisis, she says: "That, I think, is what we have to watch out for the most.”

 If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: befrienders.org

  • Empty area around the Eiffel Tower (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Camus)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Paris on lockdown

    Activity on the bustling streets of Paris came to a complete halt after France announced a nationwide lockdown last Tuesday. People are not allowed to leave their homes, unless it is for a sanctioned reason such as buying food, visiting a doctor or going to work. The mayor of Paris, however, has called for stricter confinement measures as the number of infections increases worldwide.

  • Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Germany's capital goes quiet

    Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced tightened restrictions on movement in Germany. The nine-point plan includes no public gatherings of more than two people, keeping 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) distance between people at all times and the closure of restaurants. Later on Sunday, Merkel went into quarantine after being told she'd come into contact with a doctor who tested positive for COVID-19.

  • The Autobhan at Frankfurt Airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Foreigners barred, borders closed

    In addition to limiting movement domestically, Germany has tightened restrictions on foreigners entering the country. As a result, traffic at the country's busiest airport, in Frankfurt, has seen a significant drop.

  • Marienplatz in Munich (Imago Images/Zuma/S. Babbar)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Bavarians ordered to stay at home

    The southern state of Bavaria imposed a statewide lockdown late last week to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Under the measures that will be in force for at least two weeks, people are not allowed to gather outside in groups and restaurants have been closed.

  • An empty London tube station (AFP/T. Akmen)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Britain urges social distancing

    The United Kingdom has closed all bars, pubs and restaurants to combat the threat of coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged all citizens to avoid all nonessential travel and contact with other people indefinitely.

  • Empty downtown Milan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/L. Bruno)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Milan: In the heart of the pandemic

    In recent weeks, the epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic has shifted from China to Italy. The country has seen an exponentional increase in infections and deaths. Italy has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 10.

  • St. Peter's Square (Imago Images/Zuma/E. Inetti)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Vatican closes to public

    While an overwhelming number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Italy's northern Lombardy region, Rome and Vatican City have also been forced to severely curb public gatherings. Popular tourist sites such as St. Peter's Square have been closed.

  • An empty Sagrada cathedral in Barcelona (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Bonilla)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Spain: One of Europe's hardest-hit countries

    The Spanish government on Sunday sought to extend the country's state of emergency until April 11, close to a month after it was first imposed on March 14. Spain currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with Barcelona and Madrid particularly hard-hit.

  • An empty Hofburg in Vienna (AFP/H. Neubauer)

    Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

    Infection rate slows in Austria

    Austria reported a 15% rise in confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, far lower than its peak rate of 40%. The decrease comes after the government imposed drastic social distancing measures across the country. Authorities in Vienna, however, aim to bring the rate down to single digits over the next three weeks.

    Author: Seerat Chabba


DW recommends

Coronavirus: Europe on lockdown

A call for social distancing and restrictions on travel have left some of Europe's biggest cities looking deserted as governments across the continent take drastic measures to control the spread of COVID-19. (23.03.2020)  

Related content

Die helfende Hand

Solidarity: How the coronavirus makes us more willing to help 31.03.2020

Panic buying and corona parties: SARS-CoV-2 triggers fear and selfish behavior. But solidarity, helpfulness and empathy are also side effects of crises. And there are many good reasons for that.

Rentnerin mit Lockenwicklern

Psychiatrist Simon Wessely: 'Mass quarantine is not sustainable over a long period of time' 27.03.2020

Boredom. Frustration. Anger. Anxiety. Strain on relationships. Depression. More than a billion humans around the globe are trying — hard — to endure these various symptoms of self-isolation. Expect many to fail.

Coronavirus Selbst-Quarantäne

Spectrum: The coronavirus lockdown 24.03.2020

Never in history have so many human beings been stuck inside their homes. This social isolation, and the psychological damage that comes with it, will follow us like a shadow for years to come. Listen to DW's science program Spectrum to find out what to expect.

Advertisement