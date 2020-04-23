 Coronavirus and Bundesliga: DFL awaiting green light to restart season | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Coronavirus and Bundesliga: DFL awaiting green light to restart season

The Bundesliga is "ready" to restart once state authorities give the green light according to DFL president Christian Seifert. With no set return date a deal has been struck to secure club's financial futures for now.

Coronavirus - DFL Christian Seifert (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Following a DFL assembly to address the coronavirus pandemic, president Christian Seifert outlined a proposal put forth by the DFL for the restart of the 2019-20 season. A decision regarding a return date is now in the hands of state authorities. 

"There have been statements and a lot of speculation when that will be. It remains crucial for us what those politically responsible decide. Therefore it is not up to us to decide on a start date. When that day X comes we'll be ready," Seifert said at a press conference on Thursday. 

Read more: Bundesliga has lost touch with reality - opinion

"We haven’t defined a date as we can’t. It would be presumptuous of us to do so. It’s not in our hands if we return or when. We have several schedule options. 1 May is no longer realistic. If the signal comes in the next week that it can be May 9, then it will be May 9. What we have in our hands is the ability to provide those charged with making a decision with proof that we’re ready."

The DFL and German Football Federation (DFB) have outlined procedures in a proposal that will be on the agenda when Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses Germany's measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic with the leaders of all German federal states on April 30.

More to follow...

Watch video 01:42

Coronavirus: Bundesliga clubs in financial limbo

jt/dvo

Related content

Fußball Übertragung

Opinion: Bundesliga has lost touch with reality 23.04.2020

While many are still struggling to come to terms with coronavirus, professional football in Germany is set to resume behind closed doors. This proves how detached the sport is from society, argues DW’s Felix Tamsut.

Bildergalerie Corona Fußball Bundesliga

'Quarantine for football!' Bundesliga fan groups oppose restart and demand change 21.04.2020

As the Bundesliga pursues plans for a May restart, it faces opposition from an unexpected source: fans. For many matchgoing supporters, the coronavirus crisis has revealed fundamental flaws in the modern game.

Fussball, Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1. FC Köln

Coronavirus and Bundesliga: Leaked documents show how 'ghost games' will work 23.04.2020

Ahead of a critical meeting of the Bundesliga organizers on Thursday, documents have been leaked explaining how and when matches will return. Details of tests and new regulations provide plenty of talking points.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  