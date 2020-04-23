Coronavirus and Bundesliga: DFL awaiting green light to restart season

Following a DFL assembly to address the coronavirus pandemic, president Christian Seifert outlined a proposal put forth by the DFL for the restart of the 2019-20 season. A decision regarding a return date is now in the hands of state authorities.

"There have been statements and a lot of speculation when that will be. It remains crucial for us what those politically responsible decide. Therefore it is not up to us to decide on a start date. When that day X comes we'll be ready," Seifert said at a press conference on Thursday.

Read more: Bundesliga has lost touch with reality - opinion

"We haven’t defined a date as we can’t. It would be presumptuous of us to do so. It’s not in our hands if we return or when. We have several schedule options. 1 May is no longer realistic. If the signal comes in the next week that it can be May 9, then it will be May 9. What we have in our hands is the ability to provide those charged with making a decision with proof that we’re ready."

The DFL and German Football Federation (DFB) have outlined procedures in a proposal that will be on the agenda when Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses Germany's measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic with the leaders of all German federal states on April 30.

More to follow...

Watch video 01:42 Share Coronavirus: Bundesliga clubs in financial limbo Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3b9jw Coronavirus: Bundesliga clubs in financial limbo

jt/dvo