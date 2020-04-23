Coronavirus and Bundesliga: DFL awaiting green light to restart season

When the German football calendar will resume remains unclear, but the short-term financial futures of all 36 clubs have been secured. Following a DFL assembly to address the coronavirus pandemic, president Christian Seifert outlined a proposal put forth by the DFL for the restart of the 2019-20 season under new conditions.

A return in May would make it the first major European football competition to do so, but the decision regarding a return date ultimately rests with state authorities. The proposal will be on the agenda when Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses Germany's measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic with the leaders of all German federal states on April 30 in Berlin.

"There have been statements and a lot of speculation when that will be. It remains crucial for us to remain politically responsible. Therefore, it is not up to us to decide on a start date. When that day X comes we'll be ready," Seifert said at a press conference on Thursday

"We haven’t defined a date as we can’t. It would be presumptuous of us to do so. It is not in our hands if we return or when. We have several schedule options. The first weekend in May is no longer realistic. If the signal comes in the next week that it can be May 9, then it will be May 9. What we have in our hands is the ability to provide those charged with making a decision with proof that we’re ready."

Crunching numbers

German football was suspended on March 13 as the league sought to play their part in flattening the curve. Recently, state politicians have openly discussed the eventuality of 'ghost games' - games behind closed doors. Seifert admitted "games without fans are not what we want", but reiterated that the DFL will be putting strict protocols in place should they be given the green light.

"In the Bundesliga, 98 people are allowed in the interior area of the stadium, another 115 in the grandstand area, that is a maximum of 213 people in the stadium. A maximum of 109 people may be present in the outside area," explained Seifert.Read more: Bundesliga has lost touch with reality - opinion

Players will undergo regular testing as led by an appointed health official. A positive test though, would not automatically result in the whole squad being quarantined. Addressing concerns about the number of coronavirus tests that would be needed to keep Germany's top two tiers safe and operational, the DFL president cited numbers from the Robin Koch Institut before underlining that German football "wouldn't use even 0.4 percent of that."

Financial survival secured, for now

With the 2019-20 season on hold, recent reports had suggested that up to 13 of the 36 clubs in Germany's top two divisions were facing what Seifert had previously called an "existential threat".

The DFL president was able to appease those fears when he announced that not only had a deal been struck with broadcasters to secure payment of the remaining TV funds providing the campaign is completed. If that were not to happen "the Bundesliga would become collateral damage of the coronavirus crisis," admitted Seifert, who went on to say that "as a representative of the clubs, I can't have that as a goal."

"We are not thinking about when the new season will start or what it will look like. We are only dealing with finishing the current season. If it was up to us we would like to be finished by June 30."

jt/dvo