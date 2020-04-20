We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Coronavirus across Africa
Indian states are set to resume limited commercial activities as the government relaxes some coronavirus restrictions. The nationwide lockdown, however, will continue until May 3.
Novak Djokovic has stated his opposition to vaccination, casting doubt over whether he will be able to return to the tennis circuit. Meanwhile, two of Germany's top footballers have teamed up to support local businesses.
As Chinese citizens fear a second wave of coronavirus cases, African nationals in China face even more discrimination than usual. DW's Frank Sieren says the state should confront its racism problem.
© 2020 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version