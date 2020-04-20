We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Coronavirus across Africa
Indian states are set to resume limited commercial activities as the government relaxes some coronavirus restrictions. The nationwide lockdown, however, will continue until May 3.
Novak Djokovic has stated his opposition to vaccination, casting doubt over whether he will be able to return to the tennis circuit. Meanwhile, two of Germany's top footballers have teamed up to support local businesses.
Confirmed infections in Europe have passed one million and over 100,000 are dead, but Spain and the Netherlands are among the countries to report a drop in daily new cases. Follow DW for the latest.
