Coronavirus a 'stress test' for politics: German spy chiefs

The three heads of Germany's intelligence agencies faced their annual round of questions from German lawmakers on Monday.

Legislators grilled Bruno Kahl, the boss of Germany's foreign intelligence service, the BND, as well as Thomas Haldenwang, head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Christof Gramm, president of Germany's military counterintelligence service, the MAD was also present. The service is responsible for investigating anti-constitutional activities within the German military.

BND chief Kahl said he regarded the coronavirus pandemic as a stress test for international politics. Kahl said he expected authoritarian governments to use the health crisis to further strengthen their influence.

"Authoritarian states are trying to expand their spheres of influence in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis," said Kahl.

Meanwhile, Haldenwang said his office had observed an "increased willingness to use violence" on the part of far-left and far-right extremists.

"We are currently evaluating right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism as the greatest threat to security in Germany," said Haldenwang, while adding that there was a "new quality in violent crime" from activists on the left of the political spectrum.

Inside Germany's new spy HQ In the heart of Berlin Decorated with steel palm trees, the new BND headquarters sits right where the Berlin Wall used to bisect the city. The move signals a major symbolic change for Germany, no longer shying away from taking a prominent role on the global stage.

Inside Germany's new spy HQ Palatial grounds The limestone and aluminum-fronted complex covers 10 hectares (25 acres) and cost €1.1 billion ($1.25 billion). It is one of the world's largest secret service bases.

Inside Germany's new spy HQ The thing A huge monolith called "The Thing" (Das Ding) adorns the central courtyard of the new headquarters. The work was created by the Düsseldorf-based artist Stefan Sous, whose massive sculptures can be found in public squares thoughout Germany.

Inside Germany's new spy HQ A glimpse inside There are plans to open a visitors center at the new BND headquarters. This marks a massive shift for a populace that has long been suspicious of intelligence agencies, with memories of the Gestapo and the Stasi still alive. "A healthy distrust is helpful, but being overly suspicious is a hindrance," Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the opening.

Inside Germany's new spy HQ Keeping tabs on time The clock in the situation room shows the time in New York, London, Berlin, Moscow and Beijing. The building itself, however, did not open on time. A series of delays, mishaps and cost overruns. The inauguration in February 2019 came more than 12 years after construction began.

Inside Germany's new spy HQ The situation room Around 4,000 of the BND's 6,500 secret service agents work in the huge new building. Merkel stressed that Germany "needs a strong and efficient foreign intelligence service more than ever." International terrorism, global organized crime structures, as well as cybersecurity and nuclear proliferation are among the challenges the BND is looking to target. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Rob Turner



Annual meetings of the committee, the Parliamentary Control Panel, are required under the national Control Panel Act of 2009. The intention is to make the agencies accountable to the legislature, as well as the executive. Members are obliged to keep the proceedings secret, maintaining the highest level of confidentiality.

