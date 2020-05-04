Coronavirus: A dry spell in Germany's beer region

Alois Schmitt sweeps the pollen from a bench in his deserted beer garden. Coronavirus has driven away all his customers. Pollen swirls up in a yellow cloud as Schmitt sits down and gazes thoughtfully across at his ancient tavern with its listed facade. Above the door, a simple wooden sign reads "Kathi Bräu." Schmitt is the master brewer here. "We'll get through this crisis somehow," he says, "but it's going to be tough."

The small "Kathi" brewery near Bayreuth dates back to 1498. One of the oldest in southern Germany, it has been hit very hard. Daily takings from the tavern and beer garden make up the majority of its income. They brew a good draft dark beer, says Schmitt. The place would be normally be buzzing by now: "On the long May bank holiday weekend we could be sure of having several hundred visitors — per day, that is."

The Kathi brewery and inn is over 500 years old

A hundred breweries in the region

There are around 100 breweries scattered around the region northeast of Nuremberg known as Franconian Switzerland. Aufsess, which has just 1,500 inhabitants, leads the field with four; the rustic "Kathi" is one of them. A hiking trail that winds around the village leads visitors on from one brewery to the next. By the time they reach the end of its 14-kilometer route, hikers often find that they're no longer quite sober, and end up staying the night at one of the local inns.

The old breweries are therefore very important for tourism in the area — and there is no higher concentration of them in the world. Aufsess's four breweries have even earned it a spot in the Guinness Book of Records. Prices here are reasonable, and the landscape, with its green valleys, weird rock formations, and half-timbered villages, is idyllic. All this attracts visitors — almost 10 million day trippers and more than 1.5 million overnight guests per year.

Empty restaurants

The "Kathi" isn't the only place affected now that these visitors are staying away. The Reichold brewery and guesthouse is the next stop on the route, and it's also completely empty. Katinka Reichold, the landlady, has put flowers on the tables anyway: light blue forget-me-nots, fresh from the garden. She wants it to look a bit nice, even though the restaurant and all 27 rooms in the guesthouse are empty until further notice. "We're here all day, too," she says, with a sad smile.

Rarely have they experienced such quiet, says her husband Hilmar, the senior manager in the brewery. "We don't even need to talk about the loss of earnings; it's madness." But with no money coming in from the restaurant or guesthouse, it helps that Reichold bottles most of his beer. Unlike draft, he can sell the bottled beer to supermarkets. Many of the locals also come by in person and pick up a crate. People still want to go on drinking beer, coronavirus or not; Reichold is sure of that.

Katinka and Hilmar Reichold say they never thought they would experience anything like the current crisis

Dozens of beer festivals cancelled

But the beer would probably flow even better if the breweries weren't having to do without festivals as well. Every year around 280 country fairs take place in Franconian Switzerland. Most of them have now fallen victim to the coronavirus crisis, as has the more than a century old "Walberla" festival, which is held on top of a hill called the Ehrenbürg. At the beginning of May every year, hundreds of visitors make the pilgrimage up rocky paths to the plateau at the top and enjoy the view of the countryside from on high — with a tankard of beer in their hands.

The 'Walberla' beer festival won't be taking place on the Ehrenbürg this year

Less than a quarter of an hour away lies the village of Pretzfeld. Master brewer Mike Schmitt sits in the courtyard of the small Nikl brewery, frowning. Right now, he would normally be serving his seasonal lager on the Ehrenbürg, alongside eleven other breweries from Franconian Switzerland. That income is completely gone — as is the income from six other summer festivals, says Schmitt. "Festivals are our main business. Financially, the year is basically over."

Masks in the beer garden?

Customers can order a hearty meal of pork knuckle from his restaurant, and collect it as a takeaway; they can also buy beer in its online shop at the click of a mouse. Both of these are going well at the moment, says the young master brewer — but they don't come close to making up for the business they've lost, not to mention the running costs and repayments on important investments they've made to the brewery. Schmitt has, of course, also applied for coronavirus assistance. Will his brewery survive the crisis? "Right now, I couldn't tell you."

Brewer Mike Schmitt faces an uncertain future due to the coronavirus crisis

Jonathan Wunderlich still hasn't completely given up on the beer season. He's the lessee of the "Pretzfelder Keller," a big beer garden nearby. He's spending the time working on the little shed where the beer barrels are usually stored. He hopes business might start up again after Whitsun. Social distancing would certainly be possible on his premises: "I have enough space," he says. But he's not sure what it'll be like if everyone sitting at the tables has to wear a mask. "The atmosphere definitely wouldn't be anything like as nice and cozy as before."

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Bamberg Strolling through Bamberg feels like visiting an open-air museum of the Middle Ages. The entire old town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993. The Old Town Hall, which stands on an artificial island, is one of the most beautiful buildings. It marks the border of the former domain of bishops and citizens on the opposite sides of the river.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Bayreuth Bayreuth is Upper Franconia's city of splendid baroque buildings. Among them the New Palace in the center and the Margravial Opera House, a lavishly designed baroque theater, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has recently been extensively renovated. The Hermitage, a historical park with an orangery (picture) on the outskirts of the town, was a retreat for courtly life.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Bayreuth Festival However, Bayreuth is world-famous for its Richard Wagner Festival. It first took place in 1876 and was a fiasco. Over the years, however, Wagner's idea of an opera as a total work of art developed into a major social event that continues to this day. Every year from the end of July to the end of August Wagner fans from all over the world come to experience the fascination of the festival.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Coburg Medieval Coburg, along with Bayreuth and Bamberg, is one of Upper Franconia's larger towns. More than 41,000 people live here. The showpiece is the market place with representative buildings like the town house (picture). Coburg wanted to impress in former times, because the town was the seat of the dukes of Saxony-Coburg and Gotha and thus the meeting place of the European high nobility.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Veste Coburg High above Coburg towers the fortress of the dukes, popularly known as the "Franconian Crown". The nickname is no coincidence. It is one of the largest and best preserved castles in Germany. Walls, gates and iron gates made the bastion an impregnable fortress. Today it is a museum and houses important art collections.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Staffelberg The Staffelberg near Coburg also has a nickname. The "Mount of the Franks" stands out from afar because of its steeply sloping rock edge. It is ideal for climbing, but only a limited number of routes are open. If you prefer a less strenuous approach, you can take a short walk from Romansthal up the mountain and enjoy the view of the surrounding countryside on the high plateau.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Vierzehnheiligen From Staffelberg you can see the pilgrimage church Vierzehnheiligen. Those visiting the Basilica ask themselves why such an imposing church is situated in the middle of nature. The construction was based on a legend: 14 children who performed miracles are said to have appeared to a shepherd here. As a result, people seeking help came to Vierzehnheiligen - which in English means fourteen saints.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Franconian Switzerland Upper Franconia is wonderful for hiking. For example in Franconian Switzerland. More than 4,500 kilometers (2,796 mi) of hiking trails lead past idyllic villages and bizarre rock formations. Many millions of years ago, the region was covered by the sea, in which limestone layers were deposited on the ground. This gave rise to the rocks typical of Franconian Switzerland as here in Tüchersfeld.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia The land of 1000 beers Hiking makes you thirsty. In Franconia, however, you are never a long way from the next restaurant. The region has the highest brewery density in the world. The population of one million has around 200 breweries and 1,000 different types of beer. Numerous circular hiking trails lead from tavern to tavern. From full-bodied to tangy - there is something for every taste.

Castles, Beers and Bayreuth: a journey through Upper Franconia Franconian cuisine Speaking of good taste, the Franconians hold the title "Region of pleasure " in high regard and also live up to it in Bavarian style. The regional cuisine is hearty: sausages, pork shanks and roasts are featured on a typical Franconian menu. But vegetarians are not left left out: For them, for example, as the Franconian says there is 'Kloß mit Soß' - which means dumplings with gravy. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



