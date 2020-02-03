Coronavirus: A dramatic escape from Wuhan's lockdown

Ten days ago, Claire locked herself in at home after a dramatic escape from Wuhan. She had traveled to the city, where the coronavirus originated, to spend Chinese New Year with her in-laws. Then, the news broke that Wuhan would be locked down. Claire and her boyfriend escaped just minutes before it happened.

Since then they have quarantined themselves at home. "In the beginning, it was our own decision to stay in," she told DW via videochat. But later the party state weighed in. "We started getting phone calls from the neighborhood committee and the local police station urging us to stay in." They have to measure and report their temperature to the authorities every day. Claire is a pseudonym to protect her family and didn't want to reveal the name of her hometown.

China has been both criticized and praised for its response to the crisis. When the first cases of the disease broke out in December local authorities covered it up. Doctors who reported mysterious cases of pneumonia in chat groups were summoned by the police and threatened with punishment.

Slow response

Authorities initially ruled out human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus even after scientists had evidence to the contrary. During that time, the virus was able to spread unchecked. Then, in a dramatic turn, authorities decided to lock down the metropolis of Wuhan, a transport hub with a population of 11 million. Neighboring towns and cities in Hubei province followed suit.

As of now, an estimated 56 million people remain locked inside Hubei province — nearly the population of Italy. "We would see many more cases outside of China and probably deaths, if it were not for the government's efforts and progress," wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization on his Twitter account.

However, some public health researchers have warned that drastic measures might have the opposite effect by either driving patients into hiding or creating panic among the population. In the initial days of the lockdown, images showed people rushing to the hospitals for a check-up.

Pictures of people crammed together in the waiting areas of hospitals went viral on Chinese social media networks. "I saw several dead bodies in the hospitals," said citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, whom DW contacted via video in Wuhan. The lawyer has traveled to the city to document the situation. "And I saw many people who had a fever and a cough for several days but did not know whether they were infected because the hospitals lacked test kits."

Dramatic escape from Wuhan

Claire was at her in-laws' house when she heard about plans to shut down the city. She had arrived the previous night and was preparing to celebrate Chinese New Year, the most important family holiday in China.

The next day, at 9 a.m., she saw a message banning people from leaving the city as of 10 a.m. "I panicked and told my boyfriend we need to leave immediately," she said. They quickly packed and headed outside. No taxis and no Didis (China's Uber-like ride hailing service) were available, so they walked up to a car waiting at a traffic light and told the driver they would pay him whatever he wants if he took them out of the city. For 800 yuan (€103, $114) he drove them to a township outside of Wuhan. There they were able to board a train that took them back to their hometown.

Most taxi and other transport services have stopped their operations

Since then they have stayed inside their apartment. They only leave home to pick up groceries that delivery services leave at the gate of their compound or to take down the trash at night. "We wait until everybody is asleep. Then we put on our masks and take the trash down," Claire said.

Chinese cities are eerily empty these days. People rush past each other avoiding close contact. Walking on the sidewalk opposite a hospital in Beijing a woman glanced over, looking anxious. Three people were waiting for a check-up outside the clinic. "Not too many people, it seems that Beijing has not yet been hit hard," she said. She had just gone out to buy a few vegetables and was walking back home. "We mostly stay in these days," she continued. "People have reacted more quickly than the government."

Authorities struggle to gain control

A young man, who was waiting at the roadside for a taxi, said that there was nothing to be afraid of as long as people would take precautions. "We need to avoid crowded places, wear masks, and wash our hands regularly. The government has given us clear instructions."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year holiday extended The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide International evacuations begin On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide WHO declares global health emergency On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Wuhan evacuees arrive in Germany On February 1, 124 people including 102 Germans arrived at Frankfurt airport after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on a German Air Force flight. The evacuees were taken to military barracks in Germersheim where they were set to be quarantined for 14 days. At least two of the evacuees were said to be infected with the new virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death outside China The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New coronavirus hospital in just 10 days The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, built in just over a week, opened on February 3. The hospital aimed to use a mix of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to treat those infected with the coronavirus. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr



The government's initial unresponsiveness to the disease has turned into a flurry of activity on all levels. In Beijing, neighborhood committees are going from door-to-door to hand out leaflets and ask whether anybody is experiencing health issues.

Loudspeaker announcements and billboards remind residents to register with the authorities, if they have recently returned to the city. Hotels, office buildings and shopping centers have set up checkpoints to measure the temperature of visitors.

Throughout the country, authorities are tracking down people who have recently visited Hubei province and ordering them not to leave their apartment for two weeks. All over the country, people from Hubei say that they have difficulties finding a hotel room. Some report that locals harass them.

In her hometown in central China, Claire is counting the days until her two-week quarantine ends. She is looking forward to going for a run and resuming daily life tasks like grocery shopping, although she still plans to limit her social life until the epidemic is under control.

She expects that her experience will have an impact on her life in the near future. "The authorities, my close friends and my family know that we have been to Wuhan, but I would not tell other people," she says. "I would just make them feel afraid."