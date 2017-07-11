Coronavirus: 99-year-old stuns doctors by beating COVID

A 99-year-old Croatian woman gave a thumbs up on Thursday after beating coronavirus.

"It's over, I feel fine now," Margareta Kranjcec told the Vererniji List newspaper.

She tested positive for COVID-19 in late October and spent three weeks in hospital.

Kranjcec is bedridden but to her age and fragility, but medics say she has no serious underlying health conditions.

The nonagenarian was among 51 residents at her retirement home in Karlovac who tested positive for the virus.

But Kranjcec was asymptomatic, according to the home's director Stefica Ljubic Mlinac.

"With her fragility and old age it is really amazing how the coronavirus did not do her any harm," Ljubic Mlinac was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

"It's such nice news" amid the gloom of the pandemic, she added.

Watch video 03:19 Share Will the Balkans become a new coronavirus hotspot? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fgtT Will the Balkans become a new coronavirus hotspot?

Croatia, a country of 4.2 million people, has registered nearly 140,000 Covid-19 infections with nearly 2,000 deaths.