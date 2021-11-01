 Corona – Germany | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 16.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Corona – Germany

Watch video 02:01

More in the Media Center

Vaccine breakthrough cases on the rise in Germany 01.11.2021

An die Tür eines Restaurants steht Ab hier 2G angeschrieben. Sachsen setzt seit dem 8. November 2021 die 2G-Regel in Teilen des öffentlichen Lebens flächendeckend um. Das ist der zentrale Punkt der neuen Corona-Schutzverordnung, die das Landeskabinett am 5. November in Dresden beschloss.

Germany battles massive fourth COVID-19 wave 15.11.2021

German Health Minister Jens Spahn attends a news conference about the COVID-19 situation in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)

How should Germany react to the worsening COVID situation? 05.11.2021

'Worse than last year' -- Berliners share opinions on rise in COVID-19 cases 08.11.2021

More from DW News

Das von der belarussischen Staatsagentur BelTA via AP zur Verfügung gestellte Handout zeigt einen polnischen Soldaten, der bei Zusammenstößen zwischen Migranten und polnischen Grenzsoldaten an der belarussisch-polnischen Grenze Tränengas einsetzt. An der Grenze zwischen Belarus und Polen ist am Dienstag, 16.11.2021, die Lage um die Tausenden Migranten eskaliert. Belarussische Staatsmedien zeigten in verschiedenen Videosequenzen, wie von polnischer Seite Wasserwerfer gegen die Migranten am Übergang Kuznica-Brusgi eingesetzt wurden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Top stories in 90 seconds 17.11.2021

People wearing protective mask walk past night club entertainment advertisement boards on October 21, 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto)

Singapore makes unvaccinated COVID patients pay own bills 17.11.2021

Situation in Kampala, Uganda, after the bombings on Tuesday, 16 November 2021. Copyright DW/ Lubega Emmanuel

Several killed in Uganda suicide bombings 16.11.2021

Das von der belarussischen Staatsagentur BelTA via AP zur Verfügung gestellte Handout, das mit einer Drohne aufgenommen wurde, zeigt polnische Soldaten, die bei Zusammenstößen zwischen Migranten und polnischen Grenzsoldaten an der belarussisch-polnischen Grenze Wasserwerfer einsetzen. Polnische Sicherheitskräfte haben an der Grenze zu Belarus Wasserwerfer gegen die Migranten eingesetzt, die seit Montag, 15.11.2021, am Übergang Kuznica-Brusgi auf der belarussischen Seite ausharren. Sowohl des belarussische Staatsfernsehen als auch das polnische Verteidigungsministerium zeigten den Einsatz am Dienstag in verschiedenen Videosequenzen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Polish police clash with migrants at Belarus border 16.11.2021

Read also

Chairs and tables line up in front of a cafe during preparations for the reopening of restaurants as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Coronavirus digest: Austria approves lockdown for unvaccinated 14.11.2021

With one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, Austria is imposing strict rules for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, Morocco begins COVID tests for people arriving at airports. Follow DW for the latest.

German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz delivers his speech during a debate about the measures to battle the coronavirus and COVID-19 at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Germany's national disease control center reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as the country's parliament was set to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for coronavirus measures.(Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Coronavirus in Germany: Scholz makes calls to 'winterproof' country against COVID 11.11.2021

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for heavier prevention measures amid a record rise in cases. State premiers are also set to meet next week to discuss next steps in tackling the fourth wave of the virus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a debate about the measures to battle the coronavirus and COVID-19 at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Germany's national disease control center reported a record-high number of more than 50,000 daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as the country's parliament was set to discuss legislation that would provide a new legal framework for coronavirus measures.(Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Angela Merkel says unvaccinated have duty to get jab 12.11.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called getting vaccinated against COVID-19 both a right and a duty for the good of society. The rapid spread of the coronavirus meant action needed to be taken immediately.

Corona Bautzen, Datum von 08.11.2021.

Germany: In Saxony, the long COVID winter has already begun 09.11.2021

In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.