Corona – Germany

With one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, Austria is imposing strict rules for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, Morocco begins COVID tests for people arriving at airports. Follow DW for the latest.
German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for heavier prevention measures amid a record rise in cases. State premiers are also set to meet next week to discuss next steps in tackling the fourth wave of the virus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called getting vaccinated against COVID-19 both a right and a duty for the good of society. The rapid spread of the coronavirus meant action needed to be taken immediately.
In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
