 Coroanvirus: German interest rates on the rise due to crisis | News | DW | 29.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coroanvirus: German interest rates on the rise due to crisis

German savers long reconciled to zero interest are being lured by rates up to 1% as coronavirus-hit companies seek liquid funds, according to a report by the Süddeutche Zeitung newspaper. The trend though is limited.

A woman puts a Euro coin into a piggy bank (Fotolia/DDRockstar)

Despite coronavirus gloom, savers are being treated to a rise in short-term interest rates offered by banks interlinked with cash-needy industry, reported the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) newspaper late Saturday.

"We expect the trend to strengthen," market analyst Andre Salzwedel told SZ.

The paper cautioned that the trend was limited to banks and finance brokers directly linked with industrial sectors.

In a tabular line-up, one financial services provider was reportedly offering potential savers 1.05% for a €10,000 ($11,168) deposit over 12 months. Savers depositing for 6 months were being offered around 0.5%.

Read more: Germany's coronavirus aid package gets final approval

Novelty for savers

Such a trend is a novelty for savers long used to the European Central Bank's low interest policy, said the SZ, referring to the lingering aftermath of the global 2008/2009 financial crisis.

"Since the Corona crisis deepened, it's turned in a different direction," noted the SZ. "Financial institutions are on the look-out for liquidity."

Share market slump

On a sober note, the SZ observed that since 2009 investors had been enticed by advisors to speculate on soaring shares — now down around 40% in the pandemic.

In recent days, German associations representing craftsmen, travel bureaus and small family-run businesses have pressed government for urgent loan bailouts.

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for it here.

Watch video 01:53

Going hungry: Germany's struggling restaurant industry

DW recommends

Times change but German obsession with cash endures

"Do you accept cards?" If you’re asking in Germany, there’s a good chance that the answer is no. The country has a curiously low cashless rate. Can the European economic powerhouse’s aversion to plastic payment continue? (10.05.2018)  

Related content

Coronavirus in Italien Pavia Patient auf Intensivstation

Coronavirus latest: Italy registers nearly 1,000 new deaths in single day 27.03.2020

The death toll was Italy's highest daily tally since the pandemic began. The country's president has urged Europe to find new ways to counter the threat posed by the outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

Berlin | Coronavirus: Pariser Platz

Germany won't lift coronavirus restrictions before April 20: Chancellory 28.03.2020

Ministers won't even consider relaxing the nationwide coronavirus lockdown for at least three weeks, a top German government official has said. Even then, measures could remain in place for some people.

USA Corona in Seattle

Coronavirus: US overtakes China as country with most COVID-19 cases 26.03.2020

The US now has more than 82,000 cases, with the country set to have the highest ever number of infections recorded by a nation in one day. The global figure now exceeds half a million. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement