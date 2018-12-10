 Cornelia Funke and Guillermo del Toro turn ′Pan′s Labyrinth′ into a novel | Books | DW | 03.07.2019

Books

Cornelia Funke and Guillermo del Toro turn 'Pan's Labyrinth' into a novel

Both are masters of the fantasy genre. Now, the Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker and bestselling German author have collaborated on a literary adaptation of del Toro's acclaimed dark fantasy film "Pan's Labyrinth."

Buchcover Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun book cover by Harper Collins (Harper Collins)

This week saw the much-anticipated worldwide publication of Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun, a dark fantasy epic based on the eponymous 2006 film by Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

The book emerged out of a unique collaboration between Del Toro and German children's fiction author Cornelia Funke, both of whom share a special talent for fantasy storytelling. Together, they have created a novel that US publisher Harper Collins describes as taking readers "to a sinister, magical, and war-torn world filled with richly drawn characters like trickster fauns, murderous soldiers, child-eating monsters, courageous rebels, and a long-lost princess hoping to be reunited with her family."

Like the film, the book revolves around the young Ofelia who, fleeing her ruthless stepfather, ends up in a kingdom full of enchanted places and magical creatures. But Ofelia's fantasy world is extraordinary and cruel at the same time.

Del Toro and Funke's novel, which ultimately asks whether innocence can prevail over evil, is aimed at a wide readership. It is accompanied by illustrations by Allen Williams and short stories that illuminate the labyrinthine plot.

  • Book cover The Griffin's Feather, by Cornelia Funke, Copyright: Dressler Verlag

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    The Griffin's Feather

    In her most recent fantasy novel, bestselling youth author Cornelia Funke relies on tried and true imaginary creatures like dragons and trolls. The main protagonist Ben and his silver dragon Firedrake travel to Indonesia to rescue the Pegasus species, which is on the brinct of extinction. Funke illustrated the entire book herself.

  • Lili und Flosse - © Dressler Verlag / Cornelia Funke

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    From images to words

    Cornelia Funke has been creating fantasy worlds for several decades. The writer first began exploring imaginary realms as an illustrator of children's books. The idea for her story about the mermaids, Lilli and Fin, came to her as she painted underwater images of sunken ships, treasure chests and sea creatures. "Lilli, Flosse und Seeteufel" (Lilli, Fin and Sea Devil) was one of her first works.

  • Cornelia Funke - (c) Dressler Verlag/Jörg Schwalfenberg

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    Worldwide recognition

    Funke has more than 50 published works to her name. Her international breakthrough came in 2000 with "The Thief Lord," an adventure-filled chase through the alleyways and canals of Venice. Her most popular works, including the "Inkheart" trilogy and the recent "Reckless" series, have been translated into more than three dozen languages.

  • Illustration des Buches Tintenherz von Cornelia Funke - Foto: picture-alliance/dpa

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    Journey through fantasy worlds

    The exhibition, "Cornelia Funke: Another world" at the Günther Grass House in Lübeck, explores the different facets of her work with pictures, sound recordings and film installations. About 60 original drawings are part of the display, providing insights into the writer's sources of inspiration and the development of her stories.

  • Cover-Entwürfe für Tintenherz - (c) Cornelia Funke

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    Not just for kids

    These three original cover designs for "Inkheart" were rejected because they appeared too childish. The publisher was convinced the story would appeal to young and adult readers alike, and instead opted for a more "grown up" cover.

  • Cover von Cornelia Funkes Tintenherz - (c) Dressler Verlag

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    Courage, blood and death

    Shadowy figures in a scorching inferno are incorporated into the "adult" version of the "Inkheart" cover. The story is about a family who is sucked into the fantasy world of a magical book. Hugely successful, "Inkheart" (2003) was quickly followed by the release of the sequels "Inkspell" (2005) and "Inkdeath" (2007).

  • Tintenwelt Cornelia Funke - © Dressler Verlag / Cornelia Funke

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    Navigating the world of ink

    If you're worried about making your way through the fantastical realm of the "Inkheart" trilogy without getting lost, never fear. This map should help you keep track. But Cornelia Funke didn't just create the diagram to help readers find their bearings. It also served as a tool to inspire her own creative process.

  • Illustration Monstergeschichten von Cornelia Funke - © Loewe Verlag / Cornelia Funke

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    Monsters galore

    The majority of Funke's books were written and illustrated for children, and there's no shortage of creepy creatures in these works for younger readers. Her 1993 book "Monstergeschichten" (Monster Stories) is a short story written from the perspective of Gobo from the planet Galabrazolus, which shows that even humans can be monsters.

  • Cover Mondscheindrache von Cornelia Funke - © Loewe Verlag / Cornelia Funke

    The magical world of Cornelia Funke

    The power of imagination

    In Funke's 1996 story entitled "Mondscheindrachen" (Moonlight Dragon), a dragon jumps out of the book into the real world. A powerful, recurring message in many of her works is that literature can be a gateway to other worlds.

    Author: Klaus Dahmann / nm


Masters of fantasy

Funke, the author of blockbuster fantasy fables such as Dragon Rider (1997), The Thief Lord (2000), and the Inkhearttrilogy (2003-2008) left Hamburg, Germany, for California in 2005 and has lived there ever since. Her books have been translated into more than 37 languages ​​and have sold more than 20 million copies.

"Reality is fantastic," she once said in a conversation with DW. "And the easiest way to get closer to it is to write fantastically."

Writer and director del Toro in turn has emerged as Hollywood's master of the horror fairytale. In addition to acclaimed early works such as the 2001 gothic horror movie The Devil's Backbone, he won best film and best director Academy Awards in 2018 for Shape of Water, a dark fantasy romance set during the Cold War. It won 13 Oscars in total and a slew of other film  honors.

  • 'The Shape of Water' director Guillermo del Toro (Reuters/L. Jackson)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best picture: 'The Shape of Water'

    Director Guillermo del Toro and his movie, "The Shape of Water," was the evening's big winner. The film had already taken home the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival last year before being voted best picture by the Academy. Del Toro also won the Oscar for best director.

  • film still of Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer 'The Shape of Water' (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Fox Searchlight Pictures)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    A strong Oscars year

    Nominated in 13 categories, "The Shape of Water" took home four awards. Along with best picture and best director, composer Alexandre Desplat's original score and the film's spectacular production design was also honored with an Academy Award. Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer (picture) were both nominated as best lead and supporting actresses, but didn't make the final cut.

  • Best Actress Frances McDormand at the Oscars (Reuters/L. Jackson)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best actress: Frances McDormand

    "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" had the second largest number of Oscar nods and was seen as a favorite ahead of the awards ceremony. At the end of the night, the film took home just two awards, including best actress, which went to Frances McDormand.

  • Film still from 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Morton)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell

    Sam Rockwell, who played a racist policeman in a small American city opposite Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" took home best supporting actor. The drama follows a mother confronting the death of her daughter.

  • Gary Oldman in London (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best actor: Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman was awarded best actor for his performance portraying Winston Churchill in "The Darkest Hour." In the film, the British actor is almost unrecognizable as an overweight and aging Churchill.

  • Best Supporting Actress Allison Janney at the Oscars (Reuters/L. Jackson)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best supporting actress: Allison Janney

    For her work portraying the mother of the controversial figure skater Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya," Allison Janney received the Oscar for best supporting actress. Janney is best known for her supporting roles and is a seven-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for her television work.

  • Inside the Oscars ceremony (Reuters/L. Jackson)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    An evening with a message

    It was impossible to get around the ongoing debate around sexual harassment in the industry on Oscars night. Host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the #MeToo and Time's Up movements as well gender inequality in Hollywood, and also included a word on disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

  • Four men receiving award for Best Visual Effects on stage (Reuters/L. Jackson)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    A German win

    There was one winner from Germany at the evening's event. Gerd Nefzer (right), together with his colleagues John Nelson, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover (from left to right), took home the golden statue for best visual effects for their work on the science-fiction film "Blade Runner 2049."

  • Jordan Peele on set (picture-alliance/ZumaPress)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best original screenplay: Jordan Peele

    Jordan Peele made history as the first Black American in Oscar history to win for best original screenplay. Peele, who's also an actor and comedian, received the award for his directorial debut, the horror-comedy "Get Out."

  • Filmstill from 'Call Me By Your Name' (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Sony Pictures Classics)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best screenplay adaptation: James Ivory

    The other Oscar in the screenplay category went to 90-year-old James Ivory for his work on the drama "Call Me By Your Name." The story of a young man discovering his homosexuality was adapted by Ivory from André Aciman's novel of the same name.

  • Sebastian Lelio and Daniela Vega at the Oscars (picture alliance/AP Photo/J. Strauss)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best foreign language film: 'A Fantastic Woman'

    The Chilean film "A Fantastic Woman" was awarded an Oscar for the best foreign language film. Director Sebastián Lelio and transgender actress and singer Danila Vega received the award for the film which was also a hit at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Silver Bear for best screenplay.

  • Winners of Best Documentary Icarus (Reuters/M. Blake)

    'The Shape of Water' wins big at 2018 Oscars

    Best documentary: 'Icarus'

    This year's Oscar in the category for documentaries also took up a trendy topic: the doping scandal in Russia. Director Bryan Fogel (right) and producer Dan Cogan grabbed the Academy Award for their film "Icarus."

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


A challenging dream opportunity

Del Toro apparently has known how much Funke likes his films ever since she sent him a Spanish edition of the Inkheart trilogy for his children. In interviews, Funke has said Pan's Labyrinth is her favorite film.

His invitation to collaborate on the novel version of the historical fantasy film that he directed and scripted was both a dream opportunity and a challenge for Funke.

"When Guillermo del Toro asked me to write a novelization of Pan's Labyrinth, it really felt like a fairy tale," she wrote on her website. "I was quite sure that it would be impossible to turn that visually stunning masterpiece into a carpet of words. But, of course, you can't say no to such a magical task, even if it seems impossible. We have learned that from fairy tales."

It is the first time she has written a major book in English, as her previous bestselling chapter books were translated into English.

Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun is published by HarperCollins in the US and Bloomsbury in the UK.

