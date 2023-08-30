Coping With Kenya's High Cost of Living

As Kenya grapples with high costs of living, young entrepreneurs are struggling to find their footing in the business world. From moving, to having to dig deeper to keep their businesses afloat,

Edith Kimani met some young Nairobians who are finding ways to cope with the situation.

South Africa's infamous Ponte Tower gets a makeover

Johannesburg's iconic Ponte Tower has stolen the screen in Hollywood blockbusters like Resident Evil and District 9. But it's also been dubbed Africa's first vertical slum. Now, social enterprise Dlala Nje is trying to change the perception of the infamous landmark in one of the most inspiring regeneration projects on the continent.

Meet Anthony Dzamefe: Ghana's ticking style icon

From hawking replica watches on the streets of Accra to hitting the big time with Ghana's first brand of unique timepieces: We meet the founder of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, to find out what makes him tick!

Taeillo: Nigeria's home furniture empire

Jumoke Dada is behind the multimillion-dollar furniture manufacturing brand Taeillo. She designs for the average Nigerian using local resources like Ankara and Aso oke to make unique pieces. And her taste is catching on!

My City: Eldoret - The cradle of running champions

Eldoret in Kenya boasts scenic natural splendor and traditional pastoralist cuisine. It's also famously home to some of the greatest runners of all time. Visual artist and digital animator Rogan Anjili takes us on a tour through this fast growing city.

