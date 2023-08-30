  1. Skip to content
Coping With Kenya's High Cost of Living

August 30, 2023

As Kenya grapples with high costs of living, young entrepreneurs are struggling to find their footing in the business world. From moving, to having to dig deeper to keep their businesses afloat,

https://p.dw.com/p/4VlFb
The 77 Percent Magazine 181
Image: DW

Edith Kimani met some young Nairobians who are finding ways to cope with the situation.

 

DW Sendung | The 77 Percent Magazine 181
Image: DW

South Africa's infamous Ponte Tower gets a makeover

Johannesburg's iconic Ponte Tower has stolen the screen in Hollywood blockbusters like Resident Evil and District 9. But it's also been dubbed Africa's first vertical slum. Now, social enterprise Dlala Nje is trying to change the perception of the infamous landmark in one of the most inspiring regeneration projects on the continent.

 

 

 

DW Sendung | The 77 Percent Magazine 181
Image: DW

Meet Anthony Dzamefe: Ghana's ticking style icon

From hawking replica watches on the streets of Accra to hitting the big time with Ghana's first brand of unique timepieces: We meet the founder of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, to find out what makes him tick!

 

 

 

DW Sendung | The 77 Percent Magazine 181
Image: DW

Taeillo: Nigeria's home furniture empire

Jumoke Dada is behind the multimillion-dollar furniture manufacturing brand Taeillo. She designs for the average Nigerian using local resources like Ankara and Aso oke to make unique pieces. And her taste is catching on!

 

 

 

DW | 77 Percent Magazine
Image: DW

My City: Eldoret - The cradle of running champions

Eldoret in Kenya boasts scenic natural splendor and traditional pastoralist cuisine. It's also famously home to some of the greatest runners of all time. Visual artist and digital animator Rogan Anjili takes us on a tour through this fast growing city.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

W English

SAT 02.09.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 02.09.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 03.09.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 03.09.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 04.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
MON 04.09.2023 – 13:30 UTC
TUE 05.09.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 04.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Russia says drone attacks hit 6 regions

ConflictsAugust 30, 2023
