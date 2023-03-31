  1. Skip to content
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
DW The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Coping with Cyber Harassment

14 minutes ago

From body shaming to intimidation, we find out how 77 Percenters are coping with cyber harassment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PSZ1
DW The 77 Percent
Image: Derick Mazarura/DW

Africa’s young victims of cyber harassment

Cyberbullying has become a monster online. Nobody is safe, and we find out just how damaging this is to young South Africans. But we also meet a Nigerian teen with a hot idea to overcome online abuse.

 

DW The 77 Percent
Image: Johan von Mirbach/DW

Street Debate Benin Cyber harassment

Close to 400 million people in Africa are online. And as mobile and broadband technology expands, millions more are expected to join. But with weak regulation, harassment and abuse is rife – and growing. In Benin’s capital Cotonou, young people tell us how they navigate abuse online.

 

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Karen Lucas
Image: DW

Kaz: How to deal with Cyberbullying

As internet technology expands across Africa; millions are gaining access to opportunities online. But cyberbullying has also exploded. So how can you avoid harassment? Our relationship expert KAZ has some tips.

 

DW The 77 Percent
Image: Ras Mutabaruka/DW

Homecoming - Morris Marah hopes to expand digital literacy in Sierra Leone

His family fled civil war in Sierra Leone. But now, Morris Marah has returned to Freetown to rebuild the nation after the Ebola epidemic.

 

 

DW The 77 Percent
Image: Sasha Gankin/DW

My City: Let’s tour through Cotonou

From beaches to history, Benin's biggest city Cotonou has something for everyone. Local slam artist Kamal Radji takes us through his hometown.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.04.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 01.04.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 01.04.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 02.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 03.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

