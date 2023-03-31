From body shaming to intimidation, we find out how 77 Percenters are coping with cyber harassment.
Africa’s young victims of cyber harassment
Cyberbullying has become a monster online. Nobody is safe, and we find out just how damaging this is to young South Africans. But we also meet a Nigerian teen with a hot idea to overcome online abuse.
Street Debate Benin Cyber harassment
Close to 400 million people in Africa are online. And as mobile and broadband technology expands, millions more are expected to join. But with weak regulation, harassment and abuse is rife – and growing. In Benin’s capital Cotonou, young people tell us how they navigate abuse online.
Kaz: How to deal with Cyberbullying
As internet technology expands across Africa; millions are gaining access to opportunities online. But cyberbullying has also exploded. So how can you avoid harassment? Our relationship expert KAZ has some tips.
Homecoming - Morris Marah hopes to expand digital literacy in Sierra Leone
His family fled civil war in Sierra Leone. But now, Morris Marah has returned to Freetown to rebuild the nation after the Ebola epidemic.
My City: Let’s tour through Cotonou
From beaches to history, Benin's biggest city Cotonou has something for everyone. Local slam artist Kamal Radji takes us through his hometown.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 01.04.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 01.04.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 01.04.2023 – 17.30 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 02.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 03.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023 – 22:30 UTC
DW Deutsch+
MON 03.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
