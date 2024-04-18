Copenhagen Stock Exchange facade collapses after fire

Firefighters announced that the facade had collapsed two days after a blaze engulfed the historic building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Danish emergency services on Thursday said that the facade of Copenhagen's former Stock Exchange building had collapsed after a devastating fire weakened the structure on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, there has been a collapse of the facade," Copenhagen's rescue service said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

Officials said no one was injured and that all workers on site had been evacuated.

Restoration ahead of 400th anniversary

Half of the structure was destroyed Tuesday, and its 54-meter (1,800-foot) tall spire toppled after the fire broke out during restoration work being carried out before the building's 400-year anniversary.

The spire, it was later reported, was saved, as were hundreds of artworks that were quickly removed from the burning structure.

Though fire and rescue services had said the fire was "under control" they continued to battle it three days later.

On Thursday, video circulated online showing the collapse of the facade as smoke continued to rise from the structure.

The building's 54-meter tall spire was reportedly rescued from the scene after if fell through the roof Image: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/IMAGO

Surroundings closed off, investigation underway

Authorities have closed a number of nearby streets and firefighters expect to remain at the site for at least another day.

Police said a major investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire, which started under the building's copper roof, adding, "It's a complicated process and it can take several months before we can determine an answer."

Commissioned by King Christian IV, the building was constructed between 1619 and 1640 and housed the country's stock exchange until the 1970s.

The Copenhagen Stock Exchange was one of the most popular and recognizable buildings in the Danish capital Image: Volker Preusser/Imago Images

