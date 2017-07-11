Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen quits amid sexual harassment allegations

The mayor of Copenhagen, Frank Jensen, announced Monday that he was resigning effective immediately following allegations of sexual harassment.

"I would like to apologize to the women I have offended," Jensen told a news conference.

The 59-year-old said he was also stepping down from his role as deputy leader of Denmark's governing Social Democrat Party. The party leader is Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Several women accuse Jensen of behaving inappropriately towards them between 2012 and 2017.

Jensen has served as mayor of the Danish capital since 2010. Before that he was justice minister and minister for research.

More to come...

nm/msh (Reuters, dpa)