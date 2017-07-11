Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen quits amid sexual harassment allegations

The mayor of Copenhagen, Frank Jensen, announced Monday that he was resigning effective immediately following allegations of sexual harassment.

"I would like to apologize to the women I have offended," Jensen told a news conference.

The 59-year-old said he was also stepping down from his role as deputy leader of Denmark's governing Social Democrat Party. The party leader is Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Jensen's resignation came after two women accused him of behaving inappropriately towards them at social events in 2012 and 2017. One of the women involved was employed by the Social Democrats.

PM pledges change

In a post to the Facebook page, Jensen said he had been a part of a "harmful" and "old" culture in the ruling party.

Prime Minister Frederiksen said she took the women's allegations "very seriously."

"It is obvious that we in the Social Democratic Party have problems, and that needs to change now," she said.

Jensen has served as mayor of the Danish capital since 2010. Before that he was justice minister and minister for research in the 1990s and early 2000s.

nm/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)