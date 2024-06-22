Copa America: CONCACAF probes racist abuse of Canada player

Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito became the target of online racist abuse after he tackled Argentine star Lionel Messi in the Copa America tournament opening match.

CONCACAF, the regional governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, announced on Friday that it will investigate the online racial abuse directed at Canadian player Moise Bombito following his team's loss to Argentina in the opening game of the Copa America.

Bombito received a barrage of online abuse after tackling Argentina star Lionel Messi late in a match on Thursday. Replays showed the 24-year-old Colorado Rapids player slide into Messi and make heavy contact with his ankle.

Bombito made an Instagram Story post that didn't explicitly reference the abuse saying, "My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs."

What did CONCACAF say?

CONCACAF issued a statement in support of Bombito and Canada following the abuse.

"We stand with Canada Soccer in condemning the disgraceful social media posts aimed at Moise Bombito," CONCACAF said. "Racism has no place in our sport or in society."

CONCACAF said it was working with the South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, as well as FIFA, to identify the accounts responsible for the abuse.

CONMEBOL also issued a statement in support of the player and echoed the actions of CONCACAF, stating that they will act according to the necessary parameters with those who decide to act outside the rules of coexistence.

"Our organization works permanently in the evolution of a new culture that eradicates expressions of racism, offensive content on social networks and any kind of violence or discrimination around our football," it said.

Canada Soccer also said it was in contact with the sport's governing bodies after one of its players received racist abuse online.

dh/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)