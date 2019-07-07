Copa America: Brazil beats Peru for first title in 12 years

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 in the Copa America final on Sunday to win its first South American title since 2007.

The win, at a packed Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, was Brazil's ninth Copa win and its fifth at home.

Everton found the back of the net for the home side in the 15th minute. Peru's Paolo Guerrero leveled the score shortly before halftime, after the referee spotted handball by Thiago Silva and awarded a penalty. Brazil's Gabriel Jesus netted a low shot a few minutes later.

In the second half, Jesus was sent off with 20 minutes to play after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Renato Tapia.

Brazil held out with 10 men for the remainder of the game. In the 90th minute, Richarlison converted a penalty after a foul on Everton by Carlos Zambrano.

Brazil had beaten Peru 5-0 when the teams met in the group stage of the tournament.

amp/ (AP, dpa)

