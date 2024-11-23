COP29: World agrees to $300bn deal for developing countries

The final deal, agreed in Azerbaijan, will see developed countries pay $300 billion a year by 2035 to help poorer countries mitigate the impact of climate change.

After two weeks of intense negotiations, delegates at the UN climate summit in Baku, known as COP29, agreed late on Saturday to provide funding for developing countries to combat and adapt to climate change.

Historic wealthy emitters offered climate finance worth $300 billion a year by 2035, far lower than developing countries hoped for.

The COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, was set to finish on Friday but extended as nearly 200 countries struggled to agree on a climate funding plan for the next decade.

Frustrated by a lack of inclusion, delegates from developing and small island nations walked out, citing concerns that fossil fuel-producing countries were trying to weaken the agreement.

