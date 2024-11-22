Developing nations unlikely to accept new COP29 proposal

ClimateAzerbaijanDeveloping nations unlikely to accept new COP29 proposalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateAzerbaijanTim Schauenberg in Baku, Azerbaijan | Phil Gayle11/22/2024November 22, 2024On the final day of the COP 29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, a new draft agreement proposes that rich nations give developing countries $250 billion a year to help them fight the effects of climate change. DW's Tim Schauenberg reports. https://p.dw.com/p/4nK8XAdvertisement