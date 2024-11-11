  1. Skip to content
COP29 climate conference to start in Azerbaijan

November 11, 2024

Negotiators from around the world are gathering in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for the start of the COP29 climate conference. Top of the agenda is increasing financial aid for developing nations to help them cope with the effects of climate change.

