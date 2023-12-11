COP28 draft disappoints with weak fossil fuel reduction plan

The UAE has presented a watered-down draft deal that merely called for reducing fossil fuel consumption. A coalition of over 100 countries had wanted a complete phaseout.

The hosts of the COP28 summit in Dubai presented a draft deal on Monday that stopped short of calling for the complete "phaseout" of carbon-emitting fossil fuels — the main drivers of climate change — that many countries have been demanding.

The draft deal proposed options that would reduce the production and consumption of coal, oil and natural gas.

At the same time, the writers of the draft put forward by the United Arab Emirates, which holds the COP28 presidency, had removed any mention of a "phaseout" that had been included in a previous draft.

"The COP28 Presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward," the presidency said in a statement.

What did the draft deal propose?

The text put forward on Monday suggested countries "could" cut emissions by "reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels, in a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050".

It also called for the tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and "rapidly phasing down unabated coal."

As for reducing the carbon already in the atmosphere, the draft deal said that carbon capture technologies should be scaled up.

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber told delegates that there was still "a lot to do" to finalize the agreement.

"You know what remains to be agreed and you know that I want you to deliver the highest ambition on all items, including on fossil fuel language," he said.

The failure to include calls for a total phaseout of fossil fuels pointed to the influence of certain countries to block an agreement that had been favored by a coalition of more than 100 countries, including major oil and gas-producing ones such as the US, Canada and Norway, as well as the EU and climate-vulnerable island nations.

Draft deal slammed as 'insufficient'

Monday's draft was met with widespread condemnation, with many representatives expressing their disappointment with the wording.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock — and member of the Greens — called the draft deal "clearly insufficient and disappointing."

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said "the text as it now stands is disappointing."

"There are a couple of good things in there, but overall it is clearly insufficient and not adequate to addressing the problem we are here to address," he added.

These comments were mirrored by France's minister of energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher: "This text is insufficient. There are elements that are not acceptable as they are. It's a disappointment."

A US State Department spokesperson welcomed the "effort" made to draft the deal, but added that "the mitigation section, including the issue of fossil fuels, needs to be substantially strengthened, and the finance section contains inaccuracies that must be fixed."

"We look forward to working with the other parties to secure a strong outcome for this COP," they added.

Marshall Islands chief delegate and natural resources minister Samuel Silk joined the chorus of voices calling it "unacceptable."

"We will not go silently to our watery graves. We will not accept an outcome that will lead to devastation for our country, and for millions if not billions of the most vulnerable people and communities."

Summit nearing its end

One country has stood out as a suspected opponent of calls for a fossil fuel phaseout: Saudi Arabia — the de facto leader of the OPEC oil-producing group.

Monday's underwhelming draft deal was presented shortly after a young climate protester managed to get onto the stage at the summit with a sign reading: "End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future."

She was escorted from the stage but received a round of applause from the audience.

The COP28 talks are set to finish on Tuesday, but could very well drag on for several more days — as they have in the past — while representatives continue to negotiate the contents of the final deal.

