COP28 climate talks in United Arab Emirates draw controversy

COP28 climate talks in United Arab Emirates draw controversyWorld leaders are meeting in Dubai for two weeks to discuss climate action as part of the COP28 Climate Summit. The choice of host has prompted much skepticism over chances of agreement on fast action to cut emissions and phase out fossil fuels.