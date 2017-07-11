COP26: World leaders arrive at climate summit in Glasgow— live updates

The opening ceremony is expected to begin at 1300 UTC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun welcoming world leaders saying: "It's one minute to midnight, and we need to act now."

World leaders arrive at summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed world leaders with elbow bumps on Monday morning in front of a giant planet Earth on a blue background.

The modified greeting served as a reminder that the conference had been delayed for a year amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The greetings were due to go on for hours, as more than 120 leaders are coming to Glasgow for the first two days of the 12-day summit.

Delegates, observers and journalists were among the thousands lined outside the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) venue beside the River Clyde in Glasgow.

They faced long queues trying to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue, long before security. Some already turned back and decided to work from their hotels amid concern about missing negotiating meetings.

The opening ceremony is expected to kick off at around 1 p.m. local time (13:00 UTC).

"Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say during Monday's opening session, according to partial remarks released by his office late Sunday.

"It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now," Johnson said.

Ahead of the event, Johnson also tweeted: "History will judge us on what we achieve over the next two weeks. We cannot let future generations down."

DW correspondent Birgit Maass reporting from the conference said: "What we will listen for is whether they are bringing new commitments to the climate conference. Many developed countries, including the EU, have commitments to be net-zero [carbon dioxide emissions] by 2050 however many experts are saying that this is too late that we need to see change within the next decade."

She said that one of the big questions will be whether leaders are going to commit to something on top of the net-zero by 2050 goal.

Delegates faced long queues trying to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue in Glasgow, Scotland

Who isn't at the climate summit?

There are a number of notable absences from the talks. Xi Jinping, president of top carbon polluting nation China, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both staying away.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also decided not to travel to Glasgow, the state-run Anadolu Agency said Monday, without citing a reason for the change of plan. Reuters news agency quoted two unnamed Turkish officials, saying the trip was canceled after Britain failed to meet Ankara's demands on security.

"The president took such a decision because our demands regarding the number of vehicles for security and some other security-related demands were not fully met," the senior official told Reuters.

Red Cross: inequality is a major threat to climate crisis

Maarten van Aalst, the director of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate Centre, told DW on Monday about his hopes for the UN Climate Change Change Conference in Glasgow.

He called for "solutions to deal with the crisis that's already facing us today." This would be "especially for the poorest countries and the poorest people to adapt to what's already happening and to cope with the impacts."

"Our work is getting harder every day, so we're seeing it primarily as more of what we were already used to responding, but just more frequent and more intense, could be storms could be flooding, could be droughts. Increasingly, we're also seeing unprecedented events, things we've never seen before," he said when asked about the role climate change is playing in various humanitarian crises around the world.

He cited the recent heatwave and forest fires in Canada as a devastating unprecedented event caused by climate change.

He said inequality is a major challenge when dealing with the climate crisis: "It's definitely the poorest people that need the most support."

kmm/wmr (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)