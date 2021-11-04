 COP26 report: COVID stimulus packages fail to address climate change adaptation | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.11.2021

Environment

COP26 report: COVID stimulus packages fail to address climate change adaptation

Developing countries face a massive funding shortfall in preparing for inevitable climate change. But governments could use COVID-19 recovery funds to create long-term sustainable climate adaptation measures.

A woman with an umbrella walks amid the wreckage left by typhoon 

A new UN report has found that financing for climate adaptation measures falls far short of what is needed 

Developing countries need to spend up to 10 times more public money than current levels to implement climate adaptation measures that would minimize harm caused by more frequent droughts, flooding and other weather extremes, according to a United Nations report published on Thursday.

Up to $300 billion (€260 billion) will be needed annually by 2030, and $500 billion a year by 2050 to deal with imminent hazards. But in 2019, climate financing to developing countries for mitigating emissions, adaptation, planning and implementation was $79.6 billion, according to "The Adaptation Gap Report 2021: The Gathering Storm."

The study assesses shortfalls in finance, knowledge and implementation in climate change adaptation.

At the same time, governments are missing an opportunity to use pandemic recovery packages to invest in green growth and deal with the current and future impacts of climate change, stated the report.

The COVID-19 conundrum

The pandemic set back attempts to adapt to climate change, exacerbating existing problems and stretching economic and disaster response capacities in the face of extreme weather, as was seen during the April 2020 tropical cyclone that hit South Pacific islands such as Fiji.

But the vast financial stimulus packages that came in the wake of the pandemic could be targeted to adaptation measures, including storm early warning systems and flood defenses. 

"COVID, in principle, presents a huge opportunity for building back better, for developing new structures for international coordination and collaboration that is currently not being used to the degree that we believe would be possible and also necessary," Henry Neufeldt, chief editor and contributing author of the report, told DW. 

Farmer fending of locusts 

From locusts to drought: Farmers need to adapt to climate change 

Vast sums of money — $16.7 trillion — are being spent as part of fiscal stimulus packages around the world, but only a tiny portion of that has gone to adaptation projects.

"There is a need for more finance to go into this and the pandemic is an opportunity to galvanize the transformational change that we need to see happening."

The report cites the World Bank's "Build Back Better" approach, which helps to identify sustainable long and short-term adaptation measures, such as building more resilient urban development, that would reduce a country's vulnerability to climate shocks. 

Koko Warner, who manages the UNFCCC's Vulnerability subdivision and was not involved in the report, said adaptation measures take many forms, but are vital to people's survival.

"All over the world people are feeling the adverse impacts of climate change — unexpectedly harsh winter storms, severe drought, locust swarms that destroy crops, life-threatening heat domes, progressive sea level rise that threaten coastal communities," Warner told DW from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

"These risks require society to adjust and shift. We all rely on stable, safe environments for our survival."

Watch video 05:40

Farming and climate change

A beacon of hope?

For the first time, the report was able to track significant changes from year to year in adaptation progress. And while financing remains a problem, such projects are slowly picking up steam, the report found.

Countries are gradually paying more attention to adaptation, with 79% of countries now having introduced some sort of planning instrument to prepare for climate change, such as new laws, or policies or strategies. That's an increase of 7% on 2020. And other countries are in the process of building up a plan.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, which funds adaptation projects to protect wildlife, said the report largely reflected the reality on the ground.

"There is some progress on financial investment in adaptation and country-level adaptation planning, but those efforts must be bolstered and expanded to meet the growing risks that both people and nature face from a changing climate," Molly Cross, Science Director of the WCS Climate Adaptation Fund, told DW.

Cross said that one critical aspect of helping humans adapt to climate change is the protection and restoration of intact and healthy ecosystems. 

"We must make significant investments in actions that help people and nature cope with and adapt to climate change-related impacts that are already underway," Cross said. 

One flagship adaptation project cited in the report is Gambia's efforts across four regions to rehabilitate degraded farmland, savannahs and forests with native species, while developing locally managed natural resource-based economies. Another cited project is the restoration of Albania's Kune-Vain Lagoon system to prevent flooding in surrounding areas, and to build associated livelihoods.

  • A local farmer chases away desert locusts at maize field in Meru, Kenya
    More

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Feeding frenzy

    Locusts, boosted by drought, heavy rains and warm temperatures, have devastated crops in East Africa. Pesticides can help, though they're not exactly environmentally friendly. Scientists in Nairobi have experimented with fungi and other microbes to make safer poisons. They've also used the locusts' unique smell, which changes as they mature, to break up swarms and even drive them to cannibalism.

  • A fire truck donated to Botswana by the government of Australia seen after being exhibited during the 7th National Fire Management Conference
    More

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Fighting fire with fire

    Wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity worldwide, and Africa is no exception. In Botswana, firefighters are learning the age-old techniques of Australia's northern Indigenous people. They prevent bigger fires by preemptively burning away grass and dry leaves, preserving biodiversity and reducing CO2 emissions. Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique could also benefit.

  • A view of a ngazi home, set 2 meters above the ground and used as a bedroom, in Zimbabwe's Binga district
    More

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Inspired by history

    People in Zimbabwe are also looking to the past to plan for the future. Faced with flooding linked to climate change, some are reviving ngazi, traditional thatched homes on stilts. These elevated structures, about 2 meters (6.5 feet) above the ground, are making a comeback along the Zambezi River. They protect inhabitants from floods while keeping them cooler than brick homes.

  • Storefronts, buildings, a car wash and pedestrians in Windhoek, Namibia

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Water from waste

    Namibia is one of southern Africa's most arid countries, and it's expecting longer, more intense droughts in the future. Windhoek, with more than 400,000 people, has already anticipated that problem. Back in 1968, the city installed the word's first water recycling plant, reclaiming sewage for drinking water in a 10-step process. Expanded in 2002, it continues to deliver a reliable water supply.

  • Kenneth Mwangi, a satellite information analyst at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's Climate Prediction and Applications Center, shows a map predicting the movement of desert locust swarms, in Nairobi, Kenya
    More

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Eyes in the sky

    Maps are crucial for helping communities prepare for increased risks of flooding, landslides and storms linked to climate change. And, yet, many African maps are rarely updated — even in urban areas, where rapid unplanned growth can stay hidden for years. Drones can help planners get an updated view, while machine learning uses satellite data to develop risk maps for cities and agricultural areas.

  • Worker of Rooftops Roots, Thulani Shabangu, pulls out some dry spinach leaves from the plants in a rooftop installation in Johannesburg
    More

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Just add water

    Hydroponics, raising plants without soil, has allowed some farmers to grow crops with very little water or space. It's a great option for Africa's arid regions, but such setups require a constant supply of electricity — not ideal in places with frequent power outages. Two mechanical engineering students in South Africa have designed a new pipe system that only requires power for four hours a day.

  • Villagers harvesting rice and fish in a paddy field at Jiefang Village of Hongshui Township, China
    More

    7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change

    Going with the flow

    Farms in low-lying areas such as Egypt's Nile Delta are threatened by rising seas and salty water. Some people have begun to look to China (above) for ideas on how to raise fish and grow plants in the same space. Aquaponics helps preserve scarce fresh water, and crops benefit from fish waste fertilizer. To adapt, researchers are looking for plants and fish species more suited to brackish water.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


Momentum is building but financing barriers remain

According to the UNFCCC's Warner, as more adaptation projects demonstrate their success, more momentum will build to ensure wide-scale adaptation.

"When people see good results from these efforts and when their communities expect them to be part of the adaptation effort, then we will see change at a massive scale," she said. 

"There is every reason to be optimistic because the future is ours to imagine and build. What we collectively achieve here at COP26, and what we do with our families, our peers, our institutions will help ensure stability, safety and well-being of people and nature as climate change unfolds."

Watch video 03:05

Kenya: Changing ecosystem creates new way of life

Still, the report found that the world needed to spend more on direct investment, as well as remove barriers to private sector involvement.

It also called for debt relief for developing countries, finding this was limiting their ability to adapt to climate change.

"Freeing up the financial squeeze that developing countries have is really important. And this is where developed countries advanced economies can help significantly," Neufeldt said.

Funding for adaptation and mitigation must go hand-in-hand because even if the world halt's emissions and keeps to the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) threshold, regions will have to deal with a changed climate.

"Climate change is going to have impacts over many hundreds of years. But what we can say is that by taking urgent action in terms of mitigation, we can minimize these future impacts considerably. But we're not going to get rid of all the impacts. Adaptation can also reduce that risk considerably," said Neufeldt.

  • A resident carries a dog amid debris of his damaged house after flash floods

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    Low-pressure system triggered rains

    The off-season torrential rains are the result of a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea. A total of 13 out of Kerala's 14 districts received much more rainfall than predicted over the past week as a result, according to the Indian government's Meteorological Department. Between October 7 and 13, around 73 millimeters of rain was predicted, but over 194 mm of rain fell — a difference of 166%.

  • rescue workers wearing orange hi-vis jackets stand in the mud nearby to a digger. a flooded muddy river is in the background

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    Kottayam, Idukki districts were badly hit

    The rainfall has triggered landslides and flash floods. Worst-hit were the Kottayam and Idukki districts near the base of the Western Ghats mountain range. At Kokkayar village in Idukki district (pictured), rescue workers recovered a body from a house swamped by mudslides. Around 13 people were killed by a landslide in nearby Koottickal village, officials and eyewitnesses said.

  • a soldier looks out from a helicopter at a group of people waiting for relief with a red swollen river in front of them

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    Military been called in to help

    The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army has deployed teams to help with rescue efforts. This member of the Indian Navy is on a mission to distribute relief material to flood-affected people at Koottickal in Kottayam district.

  • A car stuck in muddy waters is pictured after flash floods caused by heavy rains

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    Government taking preventative steps

    Leaders in the south Indian state of Kerala opened near-overflowing dams on Monday, in an effort to reduce the risk of potentially catastrophic overflows. But releasing water downstream could also worsen the situation in areas that are already badly flooded.

  • A man removes water from his house as heavy rain lashes in Thiruvananthapuram

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    Not the first time

    Kerala has been hit with devastating floods before. In 2018, some 400 people died and more than a million were displaced in floods that were dubbed the worst in the region in a century.

  • Rescuers transfer an old man in Alappuzha district of Kerala state

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    Extreme rainfall could become more frequent

    Such intense, localized flooding is not frequent in the region. But climate scientists think the region could expect more extreme weather in the future. The latest report released in August by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicted that South Asia could see more heat waves, as well as extreme rainfall and associated flooding during rainy seasons.

  • a person drives a motorcycle through a waterlogged street

    India: Towns devastated as Kerala braces for more heavy flooding

    More rain in the forecast

    The heavy downpour has subsided for now, but Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged residents to exercise extreme caution. India's Meteorological Department is predicting more rainfall to fall in Kerala, as well as the Mahe and Lakshadweep districts, over the next weeks.

    Author: Kate Martyr


