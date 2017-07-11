COP26: 'Not yet where we need to be' on climate, Merkel says — live updates

The opening ceremony began with a speech from UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the world is strapped to a 'doomsday device'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening ceremony that action is needed to 'save humanity'

Heads of state deliver opening remarks

Heads of state and governments are outlining their national commitments to tackle climate change on the first day of the COP26 conference.

Biden: US 'back at the table' in climate fight

US President Joe Biden asked the summit: "Will we act? Will we do what is necessary? Will we seize the enormous opportunity before us or will we condemn future generations to suffer?"

"This is the decade that will determine the answer. The science is clear," Biden said.

"The US is not only back at the table but also leading by the power of example," the US president said in reference to the country rejoining the Paris Agreement in early 2021. Former US president Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement officially in November 2020.

"We can do this, we just have to make a choice to do it," he added, referring to tackling climate change.

US President Joe Biden said the US was back in the fight against climate change

Merkel: 'Not yet where we need to be' on climate change

"We've taken a number of decisions of the year 2015 as a guiding line [the year of the Paris Agreement], German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the climate conference in her opening remarks. "As we've been hearing than once, we are not yet where we need to be," she added.

"We must and we can implement the Paris Agreement," Merkel said.

"The world community hopes that we present ourselves in a better shape at the end of this conference than we found ourselves in the beginning," Merkel added.

The German chancellor called for concrete ways to "measure our targets and goals" to "provide us with a yardstick."

She added that developed countries "bear a special responsibility" to tackling climate change.

Conference host UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on arrival

ING economist Carsten Brzeski told DW that Germany must reconsider its insistence on a balanced budget if it is to spur the levels of private investment needed for the country's climate goals.

"What [the pandemic] has also shown ... is that fiscal policy will have to play a much more major role," he said. "That going on with balanced budgets is probably not the right way forward. We need enormous investments."

Financing Germany's goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045 is a key part of discussions between the political parties in Berlin now trying to form a governing coalition. Deficit spending has been frowned upon in recent Berlin governments, despite record-low interest rates and strong investor demand for German debt.

UN Chief: 'We are digging our own graves'

The COP26 climate summit must act to "save humanity" and protect the planet, UN chief Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony on Monday.

"It's time to say: enough," the UN secretary-general told world leaders gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for the conference.

"Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves," Guterres said.

Guterres called on rich nations to meet their promises of providing $100 billion a year in climate funding for poorer nations.

He also urged global leaders to do more to protect vulnerable communities, adding that nearly four billion people suffered climate-related disasters over the last decade. "That devastation will only grow," he added.

Watch video 00:43 Climate change: Young people around the world voice their concern

UK PM: The world is strapped to a 'doomsday device'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened COP26 global climate summit, beginning with a warning that the world is strapped to a "doomsday device."

"We are in the same position as James Bond today but the tragedy is this is not a movie," he added, making reference to the fictional British spy.

"The longer we fail to act the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are forced to act," Johnson added.

He referenced the younger generation who have pushed climate change onto the global political agenda as well as unborn generations "whose anger will be even greater."

Watch video 00:31 Johnson: ‘One minute to midnight on doomsday clock’

Johnson ended with a motivational message, saying that "we have the ideas, the technology," as well as "the bankers and the NGOs" to combat climate change. He joked that the hospitality of Glasgow, the conference's host city, would help too.

It "will be hard but we can do it," he said.

Johnson said he hoped COP26 would be the moment humanity "turned the tide" in the fight against climate change.

"Let us in the next days devote ourselves to this extraordinary task."

World leaders arrive at summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed world leaders with elbow bumps on Monday morning in front of a giant planet Earth on a blue background.

The modified greeting served as a reminder that the conference had been delayed for a year amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The greetings were due to go on for hours, as more than 120 leaders are coming to Glasgow for the first two days of the 12-day summit.

Delegates, observers and journalists were among the thousands lined outside the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) venue beside the River Clyde in Glasgow.

They faced long queues trying to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue, long before security. Some already turned back and decided to work from their hotels amid concern about missing negotiating meetings.

The opening ceremony is expected to kick off at around 1 p.m. local time (13:00 UTC).

"Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say during Monday's opening session, according to partial remarks released by his office late Sunday.

"It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now," Johnson said.

Ahead of the event, Johnson also tweeted: "History will judge us on what we achieve over the next two weeks. We cannot let future generations down."

DW correspondent Birgit Maass reporting from the conference said: "What we will listen for is whether they are bringing new commitments to the climate conference. Many developed countries, including the EU, have commitments to be net-zero [carbon dioxide emissions] by 2050 however many experts are saying that this is too late that we need to see change within the next decade."

She said that one of the big questions will be whether leaders are going to commit to something on top of the net-zero by 2050 goal.

Delegates faced long queues trying to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue in Glasgow, Scotland

Who isn't at the climate summit?

There are a number of notable absences from the talks. Xi Jinping, president of top carbon polluting nation China, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both staying away.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also decided not to travel to Glasgow, the state-run Anadolu Agency said Monday, without citing a reason for the change of plan. Reuters news agency quoted two unnamed Turkish officials, saying the trip was canceled after Britain failed to meet Ankara's demands on security.

"The president took such a decision because our demands regarding the number of vehicles for security and some other security-related demands were not fully met," the senior official told Reuters.

Red Cross: inequality is a major threat to climate crisis

Maarten van Aalst, the director of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate Centre, told DW on Monday about his hopes for the UN Climate Change Change Conference in Glasgow.

He called for "solutions to deal with the crisis that's already facing us today." This would be "especially for the poorest countries and the poorest people to adapt to what's already happening and to cope with the impacts."

"Our work is getting harder every day, so we're seeing it primarily as more of what we were already used to responding, but just more frequent and more intense, could be storms could be flooding, could be droughts. Increasingly, we're also seeing unprecedented events, things we've never seen before," he said when asked about the role climate change is playing in various humanitarian crises around the world.

He cited the recent heatwave and forest fires in Canada as a devastating unprecedented event caused by climate change.

He said inequality is a major challenge when dealing with the climate crisis: "It's definitely the poorest people that need the most support."

kmm/wmr (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)