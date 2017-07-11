COP26: India and Japan pledge carbon neutrality, China's Xi stays home

Two Asian leaders brought net neutrality pledges to the COP26 summit in Glasgow while China's president was noteworthy in his absence.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised domestic observers by announcing plans to cut emissions to net zero by 2070 at the UN's COP26 climate conference on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who left for Glasgow on Tuesday morning, told Japanese reporters he hoped to show the "international community Japan's strong determination to achieve carbon neutrality [at home] by 2050 and realize zero emissions across Asia."

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has not left the country on official business since the COVID pandemic began, chose to skip the climate conference. Xi also did not submit a video address.

India announces gameplan to achieve goals

Prime Minister Modi said India would achieve net zero emission by 2070, a week after an official from India's Environment Ministry said India would not commit to achieving net neutrality.

Even though India's announcement was welcomed by the international; community, scientists pointed to the fact that India's timeline far exceeds the global timeline of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Modi defended India, saying it stuck to climate pledges "in spirit and letter." He said India had 17% of the world's population, but was responsible for only 5% of the global emissions.

Modi also announced that India would reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion metric tons by 2030 and reduce its carbon intensity to less than 45% by 2030.

India would also increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 and increase its share of renewables in its energy mix from about 38% last year to 50% by 2030. In his speech, Modi called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, we need mindful and deliberate utilization," he said.

India relies on coal for around 70% of its electricity and its electricity demand is set to grow as it lifts more and more people out of poverty.

Unlike Japan and China, India is not a signatory to a bid to halt deforestation by 2030, the first specific COP26 breakthrough announced by the British host government.

Madhura Joshi from the E3G climate change think tank told DW from Delhi that Modi's announcements were encouraging, though she hoped they might prove too modest by 2070.

"I look at India's commitments at COP26 as definitely encouraging by committing to 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel energy capacity and 50% of renewable energy by 2030," she said. "The prime minister has set India firmly on a clean energy pathway, meaning this can deliver net-zero, definitely by 2070, but hopefully India can achieve it much earlier."

Japanese PM to assert climate commitment

Fumio Kishida is set to outline Japan's efforts at reducing emissions to achieve carbon neutrality at the summit, plans first announced by his predecessor Yoshihide Suga.

In April, Tokyo announced a target of 46% reduction of emissions by 2030 from 2013 levels. This would put the country on track to achieve net-zero goals.

The COP summit will be Kishida's first overseas trip since he took office a month ago.

China's plans to tackle climate emergency

China submitted its updated nationally determined contributions — the non-binding climate change plans that ought to be submitted to the UN as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement — on October 28.

It said it aimed to see carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2030 and to become carbon neutral before 2060, enshrining earlier pledged made by Xi Jinping in 2020.

China also committed to raising the share of non-fossil fuels in its primary energy consumption to 25% by 2030, higher than a previous pledge of 20%.

It would increase wind and solar power capacity to more than 1,200 gigawatts.

China is currently grappling with its worst electricity shortages in years and has asked miners to increase production of coal to supply power plants.

Like India, China relies on coal for generating about 60% of its electricity.

The UN climate conference officially opened on October 31 and runs until November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

