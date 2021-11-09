COP26: Environment and Hindi departments launch augmented reality format

In short clips, the young reporters engage in a dialogue with a fictitious grandfather on topics related to climate change. The highlight: The protagonists themselves transform into a grandfather with the help of an augmented reality filter developed by the DW Lab and thus slip into his role.

The new social format was launched on the occasion of COP26 in Glasgow, an event that attracts worldwide attention and that is particularly relevant for DW's target group.

Intergenerational dialog at eye level

The aim of the format is not only to provide a surprising change of perspective but also to promote a constructive dialog between different generations in a funny way and close knowledge gaps on both sides without falling into stereotypes.

"Of course, this is always a balancing act, so feedback was also sought from potential users and the older generation in India. The reactions were very positive, people also found it entertaining, which was very important to the team," says Vanessa Fischer, Head of the Environment Department.

Close cooperation with the Hindi editorial team

The team aims to reach young, urban and educated people between the ages of 14 and 25 from India with its unconventional Reels clips. The videos will therefore be published on DW Global Ideas' Instagram account in English as well as on DW Hindi's recently launched Instagram account in Hindi.

"We have developed a product that will bring us into a dialogue with the younger generation. I am sure this will also lead to a cross-generational discourse on environmental issues in India," says Mahesh Jha, Head of the Hindi Department.

Make it your own

The format kicks off with a Reels clip (DW Global Ideas and DW Hindi) about the festival of lights Diwali, one of the most important holidays in India and other Hindu-influenced countries. Other videos will appear on a bi-weekly basis.

The team will provide the "Grandpa" filter to their audience in Instagram Stories so they can try it out for themselves. With the help of the filter, they can have a dialogue with their older self and thus switch perspectives themselves. The team is also planning dialogues with a fictional "grandma."