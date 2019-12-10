 COP25: When it comes to climate protection, Germany still has a lot to do | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 11.12.2019

Environment

COP25: When it comes to climate protection, Germany still has a lot to do

Where Germany was once a green pioneer, its climate policy is now lacklustre. The energy transition has lost momentum and emissions are high. Reporter Jen Thurau reports from the climate conference in Madrid.

Deutschland | Kohlekraftwerk Jänschwalde (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

From Germany's perspective, the second week of the United Nations climate conference got off to a good start. The country's environment minister Svenja Schulze announced an additional €30 million ($33 million) to be made available for a climate adaptation fund. 

Poorer countries in the global south stand to be the main beneficiaries.

"We stand in solidarity with the poorest, the most vulnerable states," said Schulze. "This means Germany also remains the largest bilateral donor to the adaptation fund. With this new committment, we are also helping to ensure that the adaptation fund can continue its valuable work in the coming year."

Schulze is hoping that Germany's new commitment will bring momentum to the negotiations in Madrid.

German environment minister Svenja Schulze

Germany's environment minister Svenja Schulze announced additional funding for a climate adaptation fund to help poor countries with the effects of climate change

It's Germany’s international engagement that helped the country climb a little higher in the Global Climate Protection Index published by Germanwatch and the NewClimate Institute and presented in Madrid this week.

The country moved up four places from last year and now ranks 23rd, according to the environmental organizations. Still, out of 57 rated countries, it's a mediocre showing. And it's cold comfort that countries with poor climate records such as Australia, Saudi Arabia and the USA place last in the rankings.  

Read more: COP25: Who are the biggest climate winners and losers?

For years, Germany prided itself on its "Energiewende" — the transition to renewable energy and phaseout of nuclear and fossil fuels. But as climate change has claimed the international stage in the past few years, the country's national climate and renewable energy policy has stalled, say experts. 

 "In the last two years onshore wind energy has been squeezed and we're now experiencing the consequences of that," says Germanwatch climate expert Christoph Bals "Almost nothing else is being built in a sector — that alongside PV (solar) — is the backbone of the energy transition. The change in political course is currently torpedoing the transition." 

Wind turbine in a field

The growth of windpower, one of the "backbones" of Germany's energy transition, is stalled, say experts

Coal: The long goodbye

Almost half of Germany's electricity comes from renewable sources, undoubtedly down to many years of government subsidies and legal support. But greenhouse gas emissions have barely diminished. Germany still burns too much coal. As a result, the country is set to miss climate targets to reduce carbon emissions 40 percent by 2020 compared to 1990 levels.

The decision to pull out of coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest is not soon enough for many experts. But Christoph Bals believes the country will ultimately phase out the fossil fuel a lot earlier. 

"I'm absolutely convinced that we'll have completely exited coal by around 2030. Hard coal already no longer pays off," said Bals. "And if you consider the likely prices for emissions trading, that will also be the case for lignite in Germany within a few years." 

Read more: Bye bye lignite: Understanding Germany's coal phaseout

The German government often points out that the country is not only planning to transition away from coal but that it is also moving out of nuclear energy — a decision made after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 and one that has made reducing emissions harder, says Bals.

Protestors in front of some large machinary at an open-pit coal mine

Activists storming a coalmine in Germany — for many the country's planned coal exit is happening too slowly

Germany would likely have seen a much faster reduction in emissions had it wound down coal and then turned its attention to nuclear, says the Germanwatch policy director. But he believes both are "risky technologies that we need to quickly move away from."

"And as long as we had nuclear energy and coal, energy companies essentially weren't behind moving away from either. The impetus behind renewable energy was markedly smaller," Bals added. 

Germany will switch off its last nuclear power plant in 2022.

Read more: German issues in a nutshell: 'Energiewende'

Cars, cars, cars

Coal aside, Germany has another big and particularly damaging emitter to contend with: traffic and cars. While cars and trucks have become more efficient, an increase in their numbers on the roads means that absolute emissions have increased since the mid-1990s, according to Germany's Federal Environment Agency. 

"We're a car producing country," Bals told DW. "The strength of the lobby in this sector was extremely high. But the car industry totally squandered it all. It bet on diesel motors and thus misled consumers and lawmakers — partly with political support."

The industry also failed to make the switch to electric mobility at the right time, added Bals.

Read more: Will Brandenburg be Germany's biggest e-mobility hub?

Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan agrees with Bals' assessment. Speaking on Tuesday in Madrid she told DW that Germany's car sector missed out on all kinds of innovations and developments in the industry. 

"Now who is coming to Germany to build something news? Tesla!," Morgan said, referring to recent news that the US e-car manufacturer is set to build a large factory in the German state of Brandenburg. "Companies like BMW and Volkswagen thought they could block everything. But you can't negotiate with science, you have to move forward."

Two tesla cars charging

Electric car manufacturer is planning to open a factory in Germany, as German car manufacturers lag behind in matters of e-mobility

Politics lags behind public

Surveys in Germany show that the public places a high value on climate protection, according to Jennifer Morgan.

"I believe that society understands that we're in a climate emergency. But they're not getting a satisfactory response from the government," she said. 

The Greenpeace director says that companies and not citizens should have to pay for the climate crisis but to achieve that "lawmakers have to implement the right measures."

At this year's climate conference, Environment Minister Schulze reiterated the German goal of reaching carbon neutrality — or net zero emissions — by 2050. But if the country wants to reach that target, there's still a lot to do. 

  • Activists swim in the Spree river during a symbolic action to rescue the government's climate change package (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Diving in with the rest

    Young activists in Berlin took a dip in the city's Spree River to demonstrate their desire for more action on climate change. Their protest took place as Germany's upper house of parliament passed a raft of measures aimed at cutting emissions. However, critics of the package said it did not go far enough.

  • Protesters holding placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Wanting a new start

    Thousands of protesters gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to voice dissatisfaction with a perceived lack of urgency on the part of the government. Some 50,000 people took part, demanding a "new start" for the government's climate policy.

  • Students hold a banner reading Climate is changing, why aren't we ? (Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Tide of opinion

    "The climate is changing, why aren't we?" ask these protesters Rome. The historic Italian city of Venice was recently flooded, with the local mayor blaming climate change for the highest tide in 50 years. Climate protests took place in 138 Italian towns and cities, according to Fridays for Future Italia, including in major urban centers like Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo.

  • Students hold placards during a rally calling for action on climate change

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Message for the government

    Activists and schoolchildren in Sydney kicked off the latest round of global protests against climate change on Friday by picketing the headquarters of Australia's ruling party. The protesters — brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" — turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by bushfires.

  • A student holds up a placard as another is dressed as a koala

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Koalas under threat

    The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia — the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks. Wildfires and drought have left the koala bear on the verge of "functional" extinction.

  • Protesters hold placards as they take part in a Global Climate Strike protest on November 29, 2019 in Tokyo (Getty Images/C. Court)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Japan — a victim of extremes

    Hundreds of people marched through Tokyo's Shinjuku district to show their support for the Fridays For Future movement. Japan is no exception to abnormal weather patterns around the world in recent years. The island nation has been hit by increasingly frequent typhoons, and also by hotter weather. In October, Typhoon Hagibis ripped through central and north-eastern Japan, killing scores of people.

  • Indonesien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/B. Ismoyo)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Forests For Future

    Demonstrations also took place in Indonesia, where – in an effort to to protect tropical forests - the government has issued a temporary ban on permits for palm plantations. However, critics say a lack of transparency has made it difficult to evaluate the moratorium's effectiveness. The global palm oil trade has been blamed as a major contributor to climate change by causing loss of vegetation.

  • Indien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sankar)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Something in the air

    In Delhi — the world's most polluted capital — students staged a march to the environment ministry carrying placards and demanding that the government declare a climate emergency. The country is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.

  • Students and protestors gather Sydney Town Hall on November 29, 2019 in Sydney, (Getty Images/J. McCawley)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Targeting international talks

    The protests took place as negotiators from some 200 countries prepared to meet for the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Participants are seeking clearer rules on how to meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. The accord aims to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

    Author: Richard Connor


Related content

Belgien Klimaprotest 'United for Climate' in Brüssel

COP25: Who are the biggest climate winners and losers? 10.12.2019

Climate change is a race against time. The Climate Change Performance Index published today shows which industrial countries are in the lead, and which are the biggest losers.

Indien Energie 2017 | Solarenergie in Gujarat

COP25: Developing past fossil fuels in India 09.12.2019

Industrialized countries developed using fossil fuels to grow their economies. But in an era of climate change, can developing countries such as India find another way?

USA, San Francisco: Gemälde von Greta Thunberg an Hauswand

Opinion: In times of climate change, panic rules 09.12.2019

As the planet heats up, so does the debate about climate change. Sensible debate is becoming increasingly difficult in these fearful times, and Zoran Arbutina says people with rational arguments are at a disadvantage.

