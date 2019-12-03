 COP25: Protesters call for action at Madrid climate rally | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

COP25: Protesters call for action at Madrid climate rally

Thousands of people marched in Madrid to demand immediate action to protect the planet. World leaders are meeting nearby, but experts called their plans insufficient to fend off climate change's catastrophic effects.

Protesters hold a banner that reads Climate justice (Getty Images/AFP/G. Bouys)

"Time for Action" is the motto of the United Nation's COP25 climate conference and the demand made by some 500,000 protesters as they took the streets in the center of Madrid on Friday.

Environmental activists dancing and playing music were joined by grandmothers and families with children as people from all different walks of life came together to protest in an atmosphere akin to a festival.

But the message was much more serious and very clear: "Climate Action Now!," read one sign. "One Earth = One Chance," said another.

Protesters holding signs at the Madrid climate protest (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

Protesters said they wanted world leaders to take immediate action to protect the planet

Read more: Climate change near 'point of no return'

Little government interest in climate protection

"Governments are ignoring the climate. They're only interested in their own interests and not in the common interest — the interest of the next generations," 15-year-old Danny, who traveled from Colombia with her parents to take part in the protest, told DW.

Her comments echoed those of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"People want everything to continue like now, and they are afraid of change and change is what we young people are bringing," she said. "That is why they want to silence us, and that is just the proof that we are having an impact, that our voices are being heard, that they try so desperately to silence us."

Establishing Paris accord ground rules

Friday's protest took place just miles away from where representatives from all over the world are meeting over two weeks at the United Nation's COP25 climate conference to discuss measures to decrease carbon emissions as part of the Paris Agreement.

Under the accord, ratified by almost 200 countries, nations have drawn up their own targets to reduce carbon emissions with the aim of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels by the end of the century.

Watch video 02:57

Climate change scenarios

In the four years since the agreement was made in 2015, negotiators have been working on the so-called "rule book" — a set of regulations that will govern the implementation of the Paris agreement set to take place next year.

Read more: How satellites will help solve the climate crisis

But clashes among countries over how to monitor their emissions and proposed carbon markets have hindered the process.

"We have to unite as a global team, otherwise we won't manage to solve this climate crisis, which is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced," said Jenny, who came from Germany to participate in the Madrid demonstration. "Governments are not doing enough, so we as civil society have to take the lead."

Funding to help developing countries to adapt to climate change and pay for the damage that has already been inflicted is also another sticking point in negotiations.

Protesters at the Madrid climate rally (DW/I. Banos Ruiz)

The world will need to pull together for real change to happen, protesters said

Unambitious national targets

Meanwhile, experts have said that national targets to reduce their emissions are not ambitious enough to be in line with the Paris Agreement and would potentially see a temperature rise of at least 3 degrees Celsius.

"We can achieve a change if we act all together, but we need to really engage," said Spanish protester Pilar, who was at the protest with her husband and daughter. "We need money to stop being the most important thing, to have companies that only seek economic benefit with no limit. If we unite, we can achieve the necessary change."

Global leaders are set to descend on the COP25 climate conference for the second week of negotiations, but whether their attendance will lead to higher ambitions and the change protesters are calling for remains to be seen.

What is clear is that for protesters like 15-year-old Danny, only action will give her the life that others have had before her and that she desperately wants her own children someday to enjoy.

"I want to offer a bright future to my children," she said. "I want them to be able to drink clean water and breathe clean air."

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


DW recommends

COP25: Controversial carbon markets take center stage

Carbon markets could help nations raise ambitions in setting goals that will keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement. But skeptics say they risk ruining the historic accord. (02.12.2019)  

COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks

Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off. (02.12.2019)  

COP25: 200 countries pledge 'green revolution'

The head of the UN says he is "disappointed" in global efforts made to limit emissions at the international climate conference COP25 in Madrid. 200 countries pledged a "green revolution" on the first day. (03.12.2019)  

UN chief: Climate change near 'point of no return'

Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return." (01.12.2019)  

Can carbon trading cut EU emissions to net zero?

In an effort to cut carbon emissions, the EU established a cap-and-trade system 15 years ago. So far, it hasn’t had much impact. So how does it work, and how can it be made more effective? (03.12.2019)  

Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. (03.12.2019)  

How satellites will help solve the climate crisis

As the world grapples with a climate emergency, scientists are exploring satellite technology solutions to help us combat climate change and the damage already done. DW visited the Space Tech Expo in Bremen. (05.12.2019)  

How is climate change affecting Europe?

The European Parliament has declared a "climate emergency" as Europe has been experiencing extreme weather events ranging from record-breaking heat waves to damaging floods. Is climate change to blame? (28.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Climate change scenarios  

COP25 climate summit begins in Madrid  

Related content

Portugal l Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg erreicht Lissabon

Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid 03.12.2019

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

A worker walks past a COP 25 logo at IFEMA Convention Center, ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP 25) in Madrid

COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks 02.12.2019

Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off.

Klimawandel | Symbolbild

COP25: Controversial carbon markets take center stage 02.12.2019

Carbon markets could help nations raise ambitions in setting goals that will keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement. But skeptics say they risk ruining the historic accord.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Videostill Quote of the Week Saitoti Petro (DW)

Quote of the week

"If we were to continue protecting these lions, our children will continue seeing them... And they will then protect lions, because they'll be educated to do so." — Saitoti Petro, Maasai Warrior  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Our world is threatened by climate change. Are renewables the solution?  

Global Ideas

A woman standing in the Spiti region, Himalayas in India

Indian villages feel the impact of retreating glaciers

In the north of India, falling levels of snow and glacial retreat is impacting the livelihoods of local villages.  